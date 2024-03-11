Being an election worker is tough but worthwhile

During my election judge training, the election commission highlighted the challenge of recruiting volunteers due to increased threats faced by election officials.

In the 2020 election, there was a sharp increase in violent threats to election judges nationwide. Back in the early 2000s, when I first volunteered as an election judge, we could not imagine that any of us would be threatened by fellow Americans for doing our job while serving our country. At that time, all of us, Democrats and Republicans alike, simply could not foresee a world where that could occur. We expected that form of political terrorism in totalitarian regimes like Iran, North Korea or Russia; not here. This trend, once unimaginable, has unfortunately become normalized, leading many election workers to resign due to intimidation and violent threats.

Consequently, there's a shortage of volunteers for election officials. Every election requires bipartisan oversight to ensure fairness. Therefore, I urge fellow U.S. citizens — Democrats, Republicans and independents — to step up as election officials. Simply visit your county's election commission website to volunteer.

Why do I serve as an election judge? It's a legacy. My father served as an election judge in Chicago. He was a Korean War veteran who understood the importance of public service. That inspired me to do the same. For 10 years from 2002 to 2012, I served as an election judge in DuPage County. After 2012, things got busy, so I took a break, but I volunteered again this year.

Volunteering as an election judge allows me to serve my country, especially since military service isn't an option at my age. On Election Day, I take an oath similar to judges, police and military personnel — to uphold the constitution and the rule of law, not allegiance to a political party, religion or dictator.

You may not like the choices we have, but at least participate to support our democracy and vote to preserve the right to make better choices in the future.

Let’s meet at the polls March 19.

Doug Florzak, Westmont

Furry pests

Sunday's Sun-Times article on the squirrel mural and the public's divided view on squirrels was somewhat amusing but also points to how the animals can be a nuisance. Yes, they can be funny and cute but not when they're pockmarking your lawn, destroying your garden, damaging your roof and worst of all, entering your home and garage.

These rodents, which seem to have increased in such large numbers, are the bane of many homeowners. It's not uncommon to see packs of them traveling together, gnawing and digging and destroying in their squirrelly fashion. For most of us, it's not that we hate these creatures, only the problems they create. Does anyone know of a modern-day Pied Piper of Hamelin who can entice these pests to vacate our premises?

Samuel C. Small, Rosemoor

Shut out of some shut-eye

I'm calling 911. Someone came in the night and robbed me of one hour of sleep on Sunday.

William Dodd Brown, Lincoln Square

