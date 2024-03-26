Ranked choice voting can become a reality if voters push for it

We’re grateful to the Sun-Times for the resounding support for ranked choice voting (RCV) in its recent editorial. Turnout in the primary election was concerning, and we agree reform to our election system is needed. Voicing support for RCV is an important first step. But concerned citizens need to become actively involved in changing the system.

The great news is that there’s an active and growing movement here in Illinois for RCV. FairVote Illinois is a statewide nonprofit solely focused on bringing ranked choice voting to all levels of Illinois government. In 2022 our group led an advocacy campaign to help bring ranked choice voting to city elections in Evanston by way of a binding referendum. Voters overwhelmingly favored the reform; it won with over 82% voting to use RCV for municipal elections beginning in April 2025.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The majority of RCV implementations across the country have happened by ballot initiative — an ambitious process that relies on a strong base of dedicated volunteers. In Illinois, home rule municipalities have the ability to vote for ranked choice voting, including through ballot initiatives.That’s where much of FairVote Illinois’ efforts are focused right now. We have volunteers on the ground circulating petitions in Oak Park, Naperville and Skokie to give voters a choice to use RCV for their local elections. We’re also continuing education and coalition work in Chicago, where runoffs and large candidate fields make it an ideal place for RCV. And we’re always looking for volunteers in new places across the state to build up local support.

So if you’re worried, get involved. Active participation is needed for democracy to thrive. There are many election and democracy reform movements out there. If you want to help bring RCV to Illinois, you can join the movement by signing up at FairVoteIllinois.org. Regardless of what you advocate for, if you care, it’s crucial that you get involved.

Rebecca Williams, statewide organizer, FairVote Illinois, Willowbrook

Rename Columbus Drive but not after Obama

When Christopher Columbus returned to the shores of North America in 1493, he had asked for and received a moral mandate from the Pope through the king and queen of Spain, proclaiming the New World would be European and Christian. Columbus' requested and granted papal request is called The Doctrine of Discovery, and it gave European Christians the sole right to occupy land, steal goods and enslave natives.

The Doctrine of Discovery was the justification for the entire transatlantic slave trade, the colonization of these lands and the forced removal and genocide of Indigenous peoples. Columbus’ legacy in proclaiming the superiority of Christian Europeans is the root of white supremacy in our country today as noted in Robert P. Jones' book "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy."

Chicago has a moral responsibility to remove the name of Columbus from Columbus Drive. However, instead of renaming it Barack Obama Drive, I urge the City Council to rename Columbus Drive after the aggrieved legacy of Columbus, that is, Chicago’s land ancestors. The Potawatomi were forcibly removed from their land after the 1833 Treaty of Chicago, justified by Columbus’ Doctrine of Discovery, and sent west of the Mississippi River as part of the federal policy of Indian removal.

Related Columbus Drive could become Barack Obama Drive under proposed ordinance

The Potawatomi teach their children the "Seven Grandfather Teachings" of wisdom, respect, love, honesty, humility, bravery and truth toward each other and all creation. Each lesson teaches them the equality and importance of their fellow tribesmen and respect for all of nature's creations.

The city should collaborate with John Low, a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and an associate professor at The Ohio State University, and the American Indian Center in Chicago for a proper and honorable land acknowledgment that includes renaming Columbus Drive.

Regan Burke, Near North Side