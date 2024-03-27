The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Less of a hard pill to swallow? Keep prescription drug prices down

A Prescription Drug Affordability Board would help keep prescription drug prices down for Illinoisans.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Drugstore Challenges

A local doctor said medications are no longer affordable for many of her patients as prices have skyrocketed, beyond increased cost of raw materials or cost of manufacture.

Chris Carlson/AP

More than 40 years ago I became a primary care physician. I often would say to my patients and medical students working with me, "We have no magic (to eradicate common chronic medical problems) after diet and exercise. Using medicines is as close as we get."

The country has understandably focused on insulin costs, and Illinois was one of the early states to pass legislation controlling its cost. Few diabetics are only on insulin. Most of the newer medications are cost-prohibitive. Too many of my patients with asthma skimped on their medications because of the cost of inhalers, ending up in the emergency room and risking death. So many with uncontrolled high blood pressure had increased incidence of heart attacks, heart and kidney failure or stroke, because they could not afford a regimen that controlled their pressure. People with inflammatory arthritis unable to afford astoundingly effective medication ended up with severe deformities and disability. I am sure many know friends or family in this situation, as three out of 10 on medications "stretch them out."

Years ago, if I prescribed medications that had been around for many years, it was likely that my patients could afford them. For the last 10 to15 years I practiced, that assumption was no longer true. Prices of many meds go up and up, beyond the increased cost of raw materials or cost of manufacture. In 2022, over 1,400 medications increased in cost, a higher percentage than the rate of inflation.

Working its way through the Illinois Legislature right now are two bills, HB 4472/SB 3108, to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would look at expensive medications, take into account all the steps in the supply chain and then establish an upper payment limit for all consumers in the state.

I applaud the many legislators who want us to join with 11 other states that already have already enacted similar legislation. I hope my fellow medical providers and fellow citizens will call on their representatives to support this important effort.

Dr. Geralynn M Kahn, North Center

Barrier needed to keep invasive carp at bay

As an 11-year-old who is a Boy Scout, I agree with a recent op-ed that the Army Corps’ Brandon Road Interbasin Project barrier should be built to keep the invasive carp out of Lake Michigan, so people like me can enjoy the lake and fish when I am an adult. The invasive carp will destroy the ecosystem and decrease the amount of fish that fishermen have to catch, which could bring down a slight drop in Chicago's economy and may keep fresh seafood places from getting their fish or not getting enough fish, therefore, decreasing the amount of available food and jobs.

Cooper Solomon, Deerfield

Another red flag for aldermanic dysfunction

Is there a more unserious political body than Chicago’s City Council? Some members considering censuring Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) for something he didn’t do and that occurred when he wasn’t present is certainly a "What are we doing here?" moment.

Considering all the fail that has happened on their watch, it is amazing that some alderpersons can discuss the flag burning incident at a rally protesting the killing of over 32,00 Palestinians with a straight face. Did they ever censure the many convicts in their midst like former Ald. Ed Burke? Do they read the Sun-Times to see the important work they need to tackle in the city?

By pushing this stupid effort, Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) proves that virtue signaling can come from any part of the political spectrum.

Don Anderson, Oak Park

