Trump selling Bibles is just another grift to pay his legal bills

There is no bottom to the grift of Donald Trump. This man chose Holy Week, the most sacred time of the year for Christians around the world, to roll out his "God Bless the USA" Bible. Can it get any more sacrilegious than that? This is coming from a man who, when asked what his favorite book was, claimed it was the Bible. However, when asked for his favorite verse, he couldn't come up with anything, stating that it was personal.

This man attends church only for photo ops, or political rallies. What makes this grift even more repulsive is that he will most likely use the proceeds to pay his legal bills in the hush money trial, where he's accused of paying off a porn star to stay quiet prior to the 2016 presidential election. What a pious man.

The most disheartening aspect of this grift is that he will probably sell a lot of these Bibles to the "Christian" MAGA faithful. However, don't delay because this is a limited edition Bible, and one certainly wouldn't want to miss out. Orders ship within four to six weeks, so you won't have it in time for Easter, but certainly by Christmas.

If Jesus had not been resurrected, he most certainly would be rolling over in his grave.

Tom Scorby, St. Charles

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Fight for women’s rights is never over

Women’s History Month this March provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and milestones of women, yet instead we must act with new vigor just to preserve what was so hard-won in the past. From gender-based discrimination to systemic disparities in healthcare, employment and leadership, women have long battled with the social barriers that threaten their rights and opportunities.

Daily, there are stories from all over the country of the ongoing challenges to women’s autonomy and right to choose. Recent political threats, such as the alarming Alabama IVF ruling, serve as stark reminders of the fragility of hard-fought victories. Not only does this set another precedent for undermining women’s reproductive decisions, but it also adds to the obstacles women face in accessing essential health care services.

By studying the triumphs and tribulations of women who have come before us, we gain valuable insights into the enduring power of solidarity and collective action. The early suffragists; the Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Latin women in civil rights movements; the Janes who helped women get abortions before Roe v. Wade was passed; the women who raised early awareness of the terror and trauma of rape and domestic violence; the women who demanded that health care be more accessible and non-sexist — these and countless other heroines throughout our history — led the way to progress.

Amid these current challenges, it is more important than ever for women to remain civically engaged and actively involved in shaping the policies and decisions that affect their lives. Women’s rights are not a given; they must be fiercely defended and continually advanced through voting, collective action and advocacy. Support the organizations who are doing just that — mobilizing grassroots movements, organizing voter drives and holding elected officials accountable. Through them, women can exert their political power, demand the respect and dignity they deserve and pave the way for a future where every woman can thrive and flourish.

As this month winds down, let us all pledge to continue to pursue a better path for freedom from violence, freedom to choose and the ability to equitably support both our families and our beliefs.

Sunny Fischer, co-founder, Chicago Foundation for Women