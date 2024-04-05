Ald. Jeanette Taylor is ‘spot on’ about Mayor Johnson’s shortcomings

I would like to congratulate Ald. Jeanette Taylor on continuing to show some backbone with her comments regarding the partially elected school board. She said, "We cannot be the same people that we've replaced," and it is spot on.

It seems that Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn't want to give away all of his power regarding Chicago Public Schools now that he is in power.

At least Taylor has the guts to state out loud what many of the mayor's supporters won't say. He and his team seem unprepared for the job and want to repeat the mistakes that Mayor Lori Lightfoot made.

Taylor also said the mayor should have worked with Ald. Anthony Beale on the sanctuary city question. Is it really so awful to negotiate with Beale on certain matters? He isn't the enemy. His ideas are not always easy to stomach, but he does seem to represent the voters a lot of the time.

The mayor likes to project this idea of getting along, but he doesn't seem to really get along with anyone who doesn't agree with him. How about some self-reflection, Mr. Mayor, and show us that you aren't becoming the people that you replaced? Please.

Dan Kirchberg, East Rogers Park

What does appropriate end-of-life care look like?

What with his multi-pronged arguments, from being wary of depressed individuals making life-changing decisions to the slippery slope of safeguards being worn down by interested lobbyists, and the frightening scenario of settled legislation meant for adults reaching down to and affecting even children, I thought Bryan Just’s piece in the March 31 opinion section was the most cogent I had heard in years on a subject ... until I reminded myself the subject was medical-aid-in-dying and not gun legislation (as well as a host of other issues one could name).

Otherwise, this letter might be offering kudos to Mr. Just for illuminating the “language game” employed by cynics who use the words “God-given-American-right” in place of “Second Amendment aid in dying." Or, right on for the recognition that people suffering mentally should probably receive more scrutiny, if not an outright denial, attempting to exercise this particular right.

But given his obfuscation (just what does Mr. Just consider appropriate end-of-life care? ) and a not-so-thinly-veiled faith-based approach (under the aegis of the Center for Bioethics & Human Dignity), I would only like to make a plea that Mr. Just demonstrate his beliefs by having faith that the God who gave us science and medicine also had the ability to create well-informed, non-one-issue-voting, sentient beings who could judge for themselves how and when, at the end of their lives or facing a terminal illness, they would like to go and meet Him.

It is too bad Mr. Just does not have the courage, demonstrated by so many who are left with that final decision, to direct his well-stated arguments to areas where they might do some good in preserving dignity for those who live, still, in trying times.

Jim Koppensteiner, Niles

He’s with RFK Jr.

Michael Sneed's March 31 column, "Sibling rivalry: Kennedys back Biden over one of their own — with plans to ‘make up afterwards’ " was enlightening.

I am old enough to recall both President John F. Kennedy's leadership and Sen. Robert Kennedy's campaign and what I was doing when I learned of the assassination of each. Two suggestions come to mind for the clan to which Sneed refers. One is to refresh themselves on the words of President Kennedy's peace speech at American University and his theme that world peace is the most important topic for the president.

Second, their knee-jerk reaction to slavishly support the Democratic Party and current President Joe Biden stands in contrast to world peace. Instead of standing on the sidelines hoping money will buy influence, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has committed to the arena of running for office. He is taking action putting his fortune and his name for judgment by all of America. And certainly, it cannot be easy for him. He has a career as a lawyer. He acknowledges his speech difficulty. I believe RFK Jr. carries the torch of his father and uncles for public service. The rest of the clan is holding back and counting on their money and the reputations of prior generations. That is not good enough. President Kennedy discussed peace as an action agenda. Let the rest of the clan stick to counting its money. RFK Jr. is not.

Jim Halas, Norridge

No pay cut for Chicago Public Media CEO?

Regarding “Chicago Public Media announces 14 layoffs, end of Vocalo radio broadcast,” I was saddened but not surprised to see the quotes from Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog. There was financial document doublespeak in trying to explain how records filed last year showing the organization in the black are in reality losses, and how his raise is commensurate with his peers when he is already leaving the organization. May I say the word disappointing comes to mind? A true leader would have taken a voluntary pay cut in support of his staff, not a raise. Scheduled to leave at the end of August — well, Mr. Moog, I say don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Jan H. Donatelli, The Loop