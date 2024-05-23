Brandon Johnson's critics are nothing like the old 'Vrdolyak 29'

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) was quoted Wednesday branding those questioning Mayor Brandon Johnson’s shuffle of council chairmanships as “the new Vrdolyak 29.” Johnson is reportedly reneging on a promise to make Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) housing chair in order to give a leadership position to Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th).

As someone who endorsed Johnson and who was in the thick of Council Wars during Harold Washington’s mayoralty, I’d like to offer some clarification.

The Vrdolyak bloc consisted essentially of white Machine aldermen using racial politics to maintain their iron grip over insider politics. Notably, Harold repeatedly reached out to seek ways of working together, without compromising his agenda of reform, transparency, and equity.

Those questioning Johnson’s moves include many Black and reform-minded council members — many of whom have supported major mayoral initiatives — who believe Ramirez-Rosa’s arm-twisting tactics at the zoning committee can’t be overlooked. They’re calling for better communication, consultation, transparency and respect. It’s ridiculous to compare them to the Vrdolyak 29.

While Johnson and his allies are advancing progressive policy goals, they too often do so using heavy-handed, top-down approaches that alienate others. Progressive politics must encompass both good policies and open processes.

David Orr, former Cook County Clerk

Nonprofit gives underprivileged teens job opportunities

WBEZ reporter Anna Savchenko’s story on the high unemployment rate among Black teens in Chicago is a wake-up call for everyone who lives in our great city. And a reminder that it is not just our elected officials who can step up and help expand opportunities for youth from underserved communities. Genesys Works Chicago is a nonprofit working hand-in-hand with Chicago’s business community to open doors to career pathways and meaningful work experience.

Our program model provides rising Chicago Public Schools seniors with intensive skills training during summer break and matches them with corporate partners for year-long paid internships. For many of our students, these opportunities are truly life-changing. Their internships give them a sense of excitement about the future because they can now envision themselves as belonging — and succeeding — in the professional world. For employers, our ambitious young professionals fill critical talent gaps in areas like IT, accounting, and operations.

We do this in partnership with more than 40 firms, some with as few as 10 employees. It is a win-win model for Chicago that transforms lives while building a diverse pipeline of young talent for savvy employers.

Kim Nicholas, executive director, Genesys Works

Sports teams don’t need our help

As of 2023, the Chicago White Sox franchise was worth $2.05 billion.

As of 2023, the Chicago Bears franchise was worth $6.3 billion.

I think they can both afford to build their own stadiums without the taxpayers’ money.

Prove me wrong. I’ll wait.

Jonathen Limp, Streamwood