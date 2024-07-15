The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Once tipped workers reach city’s standard minimum wage, gratuities will be a thing of the past

This is just another example of the great city of Chicago fixing what is not broken, a reader from Bucktown writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Once tipped workers reach city’s standard minimum wage, gratuities will be a thing of the past
A waiter carrying plates with meat dish at a festive event.

The tipped minimum wage increased from $9.48 an hour to $11.02 on July 1. Tipped minimum wages will rise annually until 2028 to reach parity with the city’s standard minimum wage.

stock.adobe.com

Regarding the new wage for tipped workers in Chicago, of course, now knowing that I am going to be paying more because of that, my tipping will go from 20% to 25% of the check to 5% or maybe 10% of the check at most.

If we’re going this route, similar to what is done in Europe, then really there is no reason to tip at all anymore, especially when the full impact of the Chicago ordinance goes into effect, and that would be more than fair, according to the mayor’s rhetoric.

The real solution was given by Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. Rather than requiring Chicago restaurants to hike the minimum wage, he urged hefty fines and crackdowns on employers who don’t pay the legally guaranteed minimum wage.

Chicago should “add more inspectors and go after bad actors,” he said.

Someone needs to ask Mayor Brandon Johnson, why didn’t you just follow the law and enforce it instead of punishing the industry? This is just another example of the great city of Chicago fixing what is not broken. It will keep doing that until more people and businesses leave.

Ray Gwiaz, Bucktown

Related

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Does CTU want a ‘yes man?’

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez a “Lightfoot leftover,” referring to the former mayor, because of how contract negotiations are going.

The CTU has already mentioned taking a strike vote if they don’t see progress in bargaining by the end of summer. Every time the CTU contract is up we hear about a potential strike. Yet the school district has a budget deficit of over $400 million, and lobbying Springfield yielded no results.

It sounds like CTU would like to replace Martinez. Are they looking for a “yes” man? Do they think they have a “yes” man in City Hall? The CTU did spend big money helping Mayor Brandon Johnson get elected. We will see.

Richard Barber, Mount Greenwood

Related

Hail hot dog king

Nice to see that a Chicago kid won Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Way to go, Patrick Bertoletti! As lousy as our pro sports teams might be, there’s one competition in which we Chicagoans excel. We know how to eat hot dogs better than New Yorkers.

Jim Bruton, Avondale

Poll Biden’s delegates

It seems that many opinion polls have been done regarding whether President Joe Biden should drop out of the race. I suggest polling the people who matter — the delegates. Biden has 3,896 delegates, and an estimated 1,968 are needed for nomination. They could be asked to respond anonymously to this question: If you are “released,” will you still vote for President Biden? If not, whom would you support?

John McDonald, Oak Park

Congress needs new blood

Our Congress needs an overhaul. “We the People” should step up and vote all of them out. We need younger, open-minded and independent public servants who are willing to limit themselves to a 10-year tenure.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Orland Park

Next Up In Commentary
A rallying cry to defend the rights of transgender people
Even the stunning Mag Mile could use a glow up. Here's one makeover plan
Upset alert: Local kid (Jalen Brunson) gives back money to help team (Knicks)!
With the attempt on his life, Trump's convention will be 'epic,' says Reince Priebus
Treasure hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
Don't soak water customers with big rate increases
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Readers call out Abby for disparaging wife who doesn’t help cook
Responding to a woman tired of hosting her husband’s friends, columnist gave the visiting husband a pass but called his wife ‘lazy and insensitive’ for failing to contribute in the kitchen.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
oak street beach bridge - model 1.jpg
Editorials
Even the stunning Mag Mile could use a glow up. Here's one makeover plan
The plan proposed by Gensler, the world’s largest architecture firm, includes creating a footbridge to carry pedestrians over Lake Shore Drive and onto Oak Street Beach.
By CST Editorial Board
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
White Sox relief pitcher Chad Kuhl reacts after giving up a three-run home run
White Sox
White Sox end first half with sweep at hands of Pirates
“It’s not the first half we wanted, but we just gotta keep showing up, playing hard,” left fielder Andrew Benintendi said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Hagen Smith
White Sox
White Sox select left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The White Sox selected left-hander Hagen Smith from Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
By Kyle Williams
 