Dogs now welcome at Disney World resorts in pilot program

Disneys new policy on allowing dogs at four of their resorts comes with some rules: The dogs have to be well-behaved, leashed in public areas at the resort and properly vaccinated. Only two dogs per room are allowed. | DAVID ROARK

Walt Disney World Resort is letting the dogs in.

Guests can now travel with their dogs to four Disney World resorts. The hotels are Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The resorts are still somewhat leashing in their dog-owner guests.

The dogs have to be well-behaved, leashed in public areas at the resort and properly vaccinated. Only two dogs per room are allowed. And Disney is calling this a pilot program vs. a permanent one.

There are also nightly pet-cleaning fees involved:

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort: $50

Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort: $50

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort: $75

Cabins at Disney’s Ft. Wilderness Resort: $50

Hotels have increasingly been welcoming their guests’ canine friends, and it’s not unusual for them to charge fees for them. Resorts also typically have “resort fees” that cover amenities such as swimming pool use and Wi-Fi.

Still, the dogs are getting their perks. The properties will offer a Pluto’s Welcome Kit. Inside is a mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, plastic disposable bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps. Rooms will have a Pluto “Do Not Disturb” door hanger so staff will know that there is a dog in the room.

And soon: pet merchandise will be available at four Walt Disney World Resort properties.

Nancy Trejos, USA TODAY