Solar eclipse 2024: Live updates from Chicago and beyond
On Monday afternoon, a total solar eclipse will halt the day in its tracks as millions of people tilt their heads to the sky. Follow updates on the eclipse, traffic impacts and reactions from residents.
Across North America, eyes will be turned to the sky Monday as the moon perfectly lines up with the sun in a phenomenon known as a total solar eclipse.
It’s a rare event — the next solar eclipse that will be visible from the United States won’t be until Aug. 23, 2044.
The Chicago area isn’t in the path for a total eclipse, but will experience a partial eclipse starting around 12:50 p.m. CT, peaking around 2:07 p.m. with the moon covering about 94% of the sun.
Plenty of eclipse fanatics are taking the trek out of the city, toward southern Illinois and other parts of the country where the eclipse will reach totality. Follow coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ below.
Watch NASA’s livestream of the solar eclipse
An estimated 100,000 to 200,000 people are expected to descend on southern Illinois today, where the eclipse’s path of totality will pass early Monday afternoon.
They include Sun-Times outdoor columnist Dale Bowman, who reported dense fog downstate earlier this morning that was slowly dissipating.
Sun is slowly burning off the dense fog on our way to see the solar eclipse. I think we're going to get lucky here in #SouthernIllinois #solareclipse @Suntimes pic.twitter.com/ijGaue7CRP— Dale Bowman (@BowmanOutside) April 8, 2024
The eclipse’s path of totality, where the moon aligns perfectly with the sun and casts a shadow over Earth, will traverse about a quarter of the state, entering southern Illinois just after noon. Totality will begin about 2 p.m. and last about four minutes in Carbondale — in the crossroads of this year’s eclipse and the one in 2017.
Joshua Frieman, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at University of Chicago, and about 50 of his students will travel by bus to an eclipse event at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Total eclipses aren’t rare — there’s about three each year somewhere on Earth — but it is “quite rare” for one to pass over the exact same area within as little as seven years. That typically happens “every few hundred years,” Frieman said.
Carbondale also lucked out in having one of the longest periods of totality in this year’s eclipse.
“The duration of what’s called totality — when the sun is completely blocked out — that varies from eclipse to eclipse, and it varies also along the path of the eclipse, and one thing exciting is that in Carbondale, the totality will last about four minutes, and that’s on the long end of typical solar eclipses,” Frieman said.
Those not in the path of totality who look up will be able to see a partial eclipse starting around 12:50 p.m. Monday in the Chicago area, as the sun and moon line up. It should be at its peak starting at 2:07 p.m. — with, at its height, the moon covering about 94% of the sun — and last for about four minutes, according to Michelle Nichols, director of public observing for the Adler Planetarium.
The eclipse will move out of the area by 3:20 p.m., according to NASA.