What to know, where to go for next month’s total solar eclipse

Next month the heavens will bear witness to a familiar yet rare dance between the two brightest celestial bodies in the sky, and Chicago-area residents have several options to choose from to safely observe the astronomical spectacle.

On Monday, April 8 a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada. The narrow path of totality, where the moon completely covers the sun, will begin over the Pacific coast of Mexico before crossing into Texas and 12 other states, including southern Illinois.

Weather permitting, those not in the path of totality will look up and see a partial eclipse starting around 12:50 p.m. that day in the Chicago area as the sun and moon line up. That means at its height the moon will cover about 94% of the sun, according to Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Adler Planetarium.

Nichols stressed it is never safe to view a partial eclipse without the aid of equipment specifically designed to look directly at the sun or else risk getting burns on your eyes. Sun glasses do not make the cut. Neither does looking at the eclipse through some type of fabric.

"You don't have any pain receptors at the back of your eyes, so the burn will happen, and it's not like you're going to feel pain while its happening," Nichols said. "By the time you figure out what's happened, it's too late."

Pinhole projectors are frequently used to safely observe eclipses. Guides on how to make one can be found online.

The Adler Planetarium is offering safe solar viewing through telescopes the day of the eclipse, as well as other free outdoor activities, including a chance to take photos of the event. The planetarium currently has an exhibit on eclipses.

The Museum of Science and Industry is also hosting eclipse-themed activities that are included with museum entry. The museum will also have safe viewing telescopes and a NASA live stream of the eclipse.

On the South Side, Pullman National Historical Park, 610 E. 11th St., will throw a viewing party April 8 from 1-3 p.m. Dubbed "A Partial Eclipse at the Park," it will feature snacks, viewing glasses and a Q&A session with local NASA ambassador Mark Benson. NASA ambassadors share their passion for the space program with community members.

But those in the area who want to experience the full wind-shifting, temperature-dropping experience of totality need only drive a few hours downstate to Carbondale. The city, about 330 miles south of Chicago, has the rare distinction of being in the path of a total eclipse for the second time in seven years.

Nichols experienced the total solar eclipse there in 2017 and thinks the trip is worth it, particularly because Carbondale will experience totality for just over four minutes this year, twice as long as before. That's because the moon is closer to Earth this time of year.

The progression of a total solar eclipse is seen in a multiple-exposure photo taken in 5-minute intervals, with the moon passing in front of the sun above Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia in October 1995. Associated Press

"It was absolutely one of the most amazing sky phenomena I've ever seen," Nichols said. "It's a very sensory experience. You feel the temperature drop, you might feel the wind either pick up or die down."

It is only here, within the path of totality, where it is safe to view the eclipse without proper aids, as the moon completely obscures the sun, revealing the corona.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is hosting a four-day festival leading up to the eclipse. Events include a chalk art competition, educational talks and musical performances. Most events are free, and the full schedule can be found on the school’s website.

The festivities culminate on the day of the eclipse with a mass viewing party at Saluki Stadium, which seats 15,000. It is one of NASA's featured locations for the eclipse; it will feature live telescope feeds and commentary from experts.

Sarah Vanvooren, director of events and outreach for SIU, said hotels are filling up fast for visitors, but there's some space left on campus, as well as camping opportunities. She thinks the eclipse is a good excuse for people to get to know the region.

"It's a really good opportunity for people who are not familiar with southern Illinois to experience it at SIU," Vanvooren said. "Our town is awesome, the area is really beautiful down here, so it's really exciting to have visitors."