Stars align for clear skies in Chicago for Monday’s solar eclipse

Chicago-area residents may be able to take in Monday's solar eclipse in all its unobstructed glory as cloud models show a likelihood of clear skies during the celestial event, the National Weather Service said.

Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana will likely be spared from the storms and cloud cover expected over many of the other states within the eclipse's path, according to the weather service's latest update Sunday afternoon.

After a rainy Sunday, weather conditions for Chicago on Monday are "looking to be really good," the weather service said, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees. Cloud cover should be low to non-existent as the eclipse begins around 12:50 p.m. in the area.

"Worst-case scenario being some high thin clouds at times during the afternoon," the weather service said.

[4/7/2024]



Updated Key Messages for tomorrow's total solar eclipse and cloud cover forecast are available. High clouds spanning across parts of the totality path are likely, but may not completely obscure the eclipse. For local forecasts visit https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI. pic.twitter.com/d4JgEXorsF — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) April 7, 2024

The eclipse should be at its peak starting at 2:07 p.m. — at its height, the moon will block about 94% of the sun in Chicago — and last for about four minutes, according to Michelle Nichols, director of public observing for the Adler Planetarium.

The forecast for northwest Indiana is similar to Chicago's, with a high likelihood of clear skies and temperatures in the low-70s, the weather service said.

However. closer to Indianapolis, which is on the path of totality, there is a higher chance of cloud coverage up to 50% that could impact viewing, albeit minimally, according to the weather service.

People trekking to Carbondale in southern Illinois hoping to experience the eclipse in totality — where the moon covers 100% of the sun — should expect mostly clear skies in the afternoon.

Highs are expected to be near 75 degrees, and though there may be some high-level cirrus clouds — which are typically semi-transparent — viewing conditions should be "overall good," the weather service said.

That's good news for sky gazers at Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus, which is hosting a viewing party for thousands of visitors hoping to experience totality. The city has the distinction of also being in the path of totality during the 2017 solar eclipse.

But other states along the eclipse's path this year aren't so fortunate. Severe weather, including hail and potentially tornadoes, is expected to develop around the time of the eclipse across parts of Texas into southern Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and west Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloud cover may also impede viewing for those in New York and Pennsylvania, the weather service said.

Meteorologists reminded observers that forecasts can still change and urged eclipse fans to stay up to date on the latest forecasts.

There's a slight chance for rain after the eclipse ends Monday evening, but temperatures are expected to stay warm through the rest of the week.

Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 65, and temps will be in the mid-50s Wednesday, though there is a chance for rain that day. And rain may continue Thursday with a high near 51.

But things should dry out by Friday and Saturday. Both days should see highs in the 60s, with plenty of sunshine.