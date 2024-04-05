The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024

Use these tips to photograph the eclipse with your phone and camera

Most phone cameras automatically adjust exposure, making eclipse photography difficult with only 4 minutes. Taking more test shots in the days before the eclipse will save time.

By  Vanessa Lopez
   
AP17233690069295.jpg

A total solar eclipse is seen above the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Alto Pass, Ill.

AP

The last time the United States saw a total solar eclipse was in 2017, and many of us didn't have the newest iPhones to capture it.

The 2024 solar eclipse will take place on April 8, and another total solar eclipse is not expected to be seen in the United States again until 2044.

The eclipse will pass through several time zones and have a totality path of 115 miles on average. Some locations will experience totality for about four minutes, so use these tips to capture the moment.

Protect your eyes and your phone

Eclipse glasses should be worn to safely view the event with your own eyes. Using solar film or holding your glasses over the lens can protect your phone and eyes from damage.

Ashlee Rezin, acting Sun-Times Photo Desk editor, will be wearing glasses to photograph the eclipse.

"We rely on our eyes and cameras to do our jobs, and more," Rezin said. "It’s too important and there’s too much at stake to risk not taking protective measures. It was a no-brainer."

NASA experts recommend that you visit the American Astronomical Society's (AAS) Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers page to find a verified list of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers.

Approved AAS eyewear contains darker filters than normal sunglasses, which blocks almost all light, providing the best protection.

Purchase a zoom lens attachment

A zoom lens attachment will protect your camera and phone while also providing zoom. If you try to zoom in on your phone, it will appear hazy; however, with the attachment, the total solar eclipse will appear much clearer.

NASA recommends a "zoom lens attachment that will give you 12x to 18x."

Practice taking your eclipse shot

Practice never hurts. Photographing the moon to get a sense of how large the sun-in-eclipse will appear through your smartphone's lens or a lens attachment is a good start.

Most phone cameras automatically adjust exposure, making eclipse photography difficult with only 4 minutes to work with. The more test shots you take in the days before the eclipse, the less time you'll waste.

Look around you

Although it sounds like the only photos you should capture are of the eclipse, there are many more photographic opportunities.

Brian Ernst, Sun-Times Director of Digital Operations, suggests photographing the scene.

"Depending on weather conditions, the surrounding area could look like a sunrise/sunset in every direction, Ernst said.

Photographing the eclipse is one of the best ways to preserve the memory, but pointing your camera at friends and family as they enjoy the experience or photographing the landscape as it changes during the eclipse is another great way to savor the moment.

