Lollapalooza 2023: Transit options, entry rules and bag policy

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park August 3-6.

Superstar headliners, including Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Red Hot Chili Peppers, along with dozens of other artists will attract hundreds of thousands of festival-goers to Chicago’s downtown.

Here’s what to know if you’re planning to attend:

What you can — and can’t — bring

Bag policy: All bags are searched before entering Lollapalooza. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6” x 9” or smaller don’t need to be clear, but all other bags do. All other bags must be clear and smaller than 12” x 6” x 12.”

What else to bring: Baby strollers, personal cameras, empty water bottles and hydration packs, sunscreen smaller than 3.4 ounces and factory-sealed Narcan kits are permitted in the festival.

What to leave at home: Blankets, sheets, towels and frisbees are newly-banned at the festival this year. Outside food and beverage, including alcohol, professional camera and audio equipment, coolers, umbrellas, pets and chairs are also not allowed inside the fest.

For a full list of prohibited items, visit Lollapalooza’s website.

Getting there

Public transit: Taking the CTA or Metra is one of the easiest ways to get to Lollapalooza and avoid traffic. The Brown, Red, Blue and Green L lines all have stops in Chicago’s Loop a few blocks from Grant Park.

Those traveling from outside the city can take the Metra to Union Station or Ogilvie, which are each just over a mile walk from the park.

The Regional Transportation Authority has an interactive map travelers can use to find which transit options are best for them.

Driving: Fans planning on driving to the festival can expect a traffic headache, but parking options are available.

Millennium Garages is offering parking for up to 24 hours at Millennium Lakeside, Millennium Park and Grant Park North Garages. Drivers can book their spots online for $25 daily.

Biking: Lollapalooza will have a bike valet at 8th Ave & Michigan Ave. Divvy is also offering one free ride (up to $5) using the code LOLLA23.

Line-up and aftershows

Still deciding which bands you want to see? See the full line-up below. Fans can also use the Lollapalooza USA app to build their own personal schedule to follow each day.

If a full day jam-packed with performances isn’t enough, some Lollapalooza aftershows at venues around the city still have tickets available.

