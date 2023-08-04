Snow cones, ‘Puerto Rico in a Cup’ and spicy cucumber ceviche tostadas among Lollapalooza’s Chow Town & Dessert Island fare

At an all-day event like Lollapalooza, festival-goers are eventually going to get hungry.

With 48 different local restaurants, attendees can find something to satiate almost any craving.

Classics like the Chicago-style hot dog and slices of deep-dish pizza are available along the promenade with various vegan and vegetarian options.

This year is the first time the festival is offering Dessert Island, a dedicated space near Chow Town with 13 dessert/sweet treat options to choose from.

A sign for Carly Rae Jepsen proclaims she gets free ice cream if she stops by, during Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Gran Park. Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Harris Snow Cone, under the umbrella of Harris Ice Inc. (3927 W. 5th Ave.) has been selling icy cups at Lollapalooza for the last 13 years.

They attract plenty of customers on the hot summer days of Lolla, especially when the crew cheers loudly, rings bells and blows whistles each time a customer leaves a tip.

“It’s to give an edge on our product,” project manager Oretha Winston told the Sun-Times. “Every time we get a tip we make a big deal about it. We want everybody to know how much we appreciate what they give us.”

At $10 each, the snow cone possibilities are endless — with 56 different flavor options, according to Winston.

Winston added that Harris Ice, a family-owned business located in Garfield Park, has been the only Black-owned ice manufacturer in the United State for the last 50 years.

Oretha Winston (from left), Lori Hardiman, Lea Exson and Russell Winston pose for a photo at their booth, Harris Snow Cones, during Day 1 of Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Vero Gelato, a family-run, Italian gelato and sorbetto shop in the western suburbs, is at Lollapalooza for a fourth year. Its most popular flavor, “Chicago Pothole” — which can also be found at Mariano’s stores — is going for $9.

“We are a local, family-owned, family-run business focused in specialty Italian foods,” said Stephanie Leipart, director of operations for Vero. “We’re all about artisan craftsmanship and premium quality ingredients.”

Owned by Angelo Lollino, who’s specialized in artisan food and desserts since 1968, Vero makes small batches of product by hand in its shop at 9240 W. Belmont Ave. in Franklin Park.

Also for sale: a 16-ounce cold brew for $8, and a gelato cookie sandwich at $12.

If snow cones and gelato aren’t your preferred way of cooling off, Broken English Taco Pub is selling “big ass watermelon” with Tajín seasoning for $8.

Festival-goers hold Big Ass Watermelon by Broken English Taco Pub during Day 1 of Lollapalooza on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

For something more filling, Ponce Restaurant is selling “Puerto Rico in a Cup” for $25. It features arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice and pigeon peas), lechón (roasted suckling pig), mofongo (mashed green plantain) and a chicken skewer with guava barbecue sauce.

Ponce also has “mayoketchup” on hand for an extra bit of flavor.

“Puerto Rico in a Cup” is among the menu items being offered by Ponce Restaurant at Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“We try to keep it as authentic as possible, give you the feel of Puerto Rico, as if you’re on the island,” said Natalie Bermeo.

Bermeo’s grandmother Yolanda Duartes opened up Ponce Restaurant, a Puerto Rican eatery, in 1998 in Hermosa.

Beef empanadas are for sale for $8, and a Hot Cheeto stuffed potato for $8.

But Ponce’s most popular item is the jibarito, a Puerto Rican-inspired plantain sandwich born in Chicago, going for $18.

And for those favoring a plant-based diet, Healthy Substance is back at Lollapalooza for a second year in a row. The restaurant’s core mission is “Operation Save The Animals.”

“We make carne asada, al pastor — Mexican foods that are traditionally animal-based,” said Miguel Franco, co-owner of Healthy Substance, 6852 W. Archer Ave. But in place of beef and pork, Healthy Substance has been using soy products since opening in 2018. This year, its best-selling item — besides $5 tacos — is the newly introduced spicy cucumber ceviche tostada, at $9.

Franco said that as Mexicans, he and his family have been “hardcore meat eaters” for most of their lives. It wasn’t until his mother made the switch to veganism in 2012 that she helped them “find out that there’s more to Mexican food.”