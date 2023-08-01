Lollapalooza starts up Thursday, and in the festival’s tradition, a stacked list of aftershows at some of Chicago’s music venues are set to run throughout the week.

If you’re ready to stay up late past the main event, you can see sets from artists performing at the festival all around the city, from Thalia Hall in Pilsen to Schubas Tavern in Lake View.

While many aftershows including Carly Rae Jepsen, 30 Seconds to Mars and Sabrina Carpenter are already sold out, here’s a few that you can check out around town that still have tickets available:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Men I Trust w/Husbands at Thalia Hall, 8 p.m. (Doors)

Wallows w/Buffy the DJ Slayer at Metro, 8 p.m. (Doors)

Brakence w/Jack Larsen at Subterranean, 8 p.m. (Doors)

Dope Lemon w/The Beaches at Park West, 8 p.m. (Doors)

Timmy Trumpet w/Nick Rockwell, Diox, Lago at Tao Chicago, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Sofi Tukker w/Apollo XO, Diox at Tao Chicago, 10 p.m.

Ken Carson w/Lil 88 at Concord Music Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Acraze at Sound-Bar, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Band-Maid w/Beauty School Dropout at Park West, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Sueco w/Bad Neighbors at Subterranean, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Morgan Wade at Reggies, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Ekkstacy w/Pardyalone at Schubas, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Key Glock at Prysm, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Friday, Aug. 4

Higher Ground: Diplo w/Major League DJZ Bontan at the Salt Shed, 9:30 p.m. (Doors)

Portugal. The Man w/Usted Senalemelo at Metro, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Yung Gravy w/DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip at House of Blues, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Svdden Death w/Ray Volpe at Radius, 10 p.m. (Doors)

The Knocks (DJ Set) at Sound-Bar, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Destroy Lonely w/Tiacorine at Concord Music Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Morgan Wade at Reggies, 10 p.m. (Doors)

J. Worra w/DJ Heather, Eliana at Prysm, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

A Boogie wit da Hoodie w/Skizzy Mars at Metro, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Meduza at Cermak Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Maisie Peters w/Claire Rosinkranz at House of Blues, 10 p.m. (Doors)

AC Slater at Concord Music Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Neil Frances at Lincoln Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Magdalena Bay w/George Arthur Calendar at Park West, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Afrojack w/Nathan Scott, Apollo XO at Tao Chicago, 10 p.m.

Sudan Archives w/Harry Edohoukwa at Bottom Lounge, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Michelle w/Girl K at Schubas, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Solardo at Sound-Bar, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Sunday, Aug. 5

Sylvan Esso w/Sarah Kinsley at Metro, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Alan Walker w/Telykast at Radius, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Gorgon City w/Inphinity, Jaygee at Cermak Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Wax Motif at Concord Music Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Poolside at Lincoln Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Matroda at Sound-Bar, 10 p.m. (Doors)

Dehd w/The Hecks at Thalia Hall, 10 p.m. (Doors)

A Boogie wit da Hoodie at Prysm, 10 p.m.

Dillon Nathaniel w/Dustin Sheridan, Narkalix at Spybar, 10 p.m.

You can see the full list of aftershows below: