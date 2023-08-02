The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
These Chicago-based artists are headed to Lollapalooza

Check out the homegrown talent at Lollapalooza this year.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1

Frederic Kennett and Robby Hauldren of Louis The Child perform at Coachella in 2022.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chicago has a rich music scene, and some of these artists are having hometown shows at Lollapalooza this year.

From indie rock bands, DJs and rappers, here’s a few native Chicagoans or groups from the area to watch for this year:

J.Worra

Time: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Stage: Perry’s

Ax & the Hatchetmen

Time: 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stage: Bacardi 

Kidd Kenn

Time: 6:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stage: BMI

Sincere Engineer

Time: 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

Friday Pilots Club

Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Stage: Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Kosine x Frayne Vibez

Time: 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stage: Bacardi

LOUIS THE CHILD

Time: 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Stage: Perry’s

DEHD

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Stage: T-Mobile

Chicago Made

Time: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Stage: Bacardi

