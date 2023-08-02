These Chicago-based artists are headed to Lollapalooza

Chicago has a rich music scene, and some of these artists are having hometown shows at Lollapalooza this year.
From indie rock bands, DJs and rappers, here’s a few native Chicagoans or groups from the area to watch for this year:
J.Worra
Time: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Stage: Perry’s
Ax & the Hatchetmen
Time: 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Stage: Bacardi
Kidd Kenn
Time: 6:50 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Stage: BMI
Sincere Engineer
Time: 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Stage: Bud Light
Friday Pilots Club
Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Stage: Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Kosine x Frayne Vibez
Time: 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stage: Bacardi
LOUIS THE CHILD
Time: 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Stage: Perry’s
DEHD
Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Stage: T-Mobile
Chicago Made
Time: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stage: Bacardi
