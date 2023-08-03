Lollapalooza 2023 to showcase diverse lineup of Latino artists

Karol G is helping make history at Lollapalooza this year.
In 2019, J Balvin was the first Latino artist ever to headline the Chicago festival. That is, until this year, when Karol G will take the main stage on Thursday night.
And there are at least a dozen other acts with roots in Latin America performing over the four days of the music festival. Some of them — such as Usted Señalemelo — have graced the Lollapalooza stages in Argentina and Chile, but never in Chicago.
This year’s lineup is proving that Latinidad isn’t linear: from Afro-Latina DJ and music producer CAROLA, who hails from Brazil, to The Linda Lindas — a trio of Los Angeles natives of Chinese, Mexican and Salvadoran descent — it’s more clear than ever that there are a million different ways to be Latino.
Thursday
Isabel LaRosa: LaRosa signed to RCA Records in 2021 and released her debut EP, “I’m Watching You,” in 2022, in which she showcases her soulful vocals and contemporary music.
Time: 5:40-6:20 p.m., BMI Stage
Lesly Reynaga: This Monterrey-born artist combines Latin pop with pop rock and R&B.
Time: 12-12:30 p.m., Bacardí Stage
Carola: A Brazilian music producer and DJ known for her dance and electronic music.
Time: 8-8:40 p.m., Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage
Karol G: Hailing from Colombia, Karol G is a prominent artist with massive following and chart-topping hits, including “TQG” from her 2023 album, “Mañana Será Bonito.”
Time: 8:40-10 p.m., Bud Light Stage
Friday
Junior Mesa: An American artist of Mexican heritage, Junior Mesa is the artist behind the track “What’s Enough pt.2” and is known for his indie rock flair.
Time: 12:30-1:15 p.m., Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage
Jessie Reyez: The Colombian-Canadian musician is known for her 2016 single “Figures.”
Time: Aug. 4, 7:45-8:45 p.m., Coinbase Stage
Saturday
Los Aptos: Hailing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Mexican trio are known for their viral hits including “Enamorado.”
Time: 1-1:40 p.m., BMI Stage
Usted Señalemelo: This Argentine indie pop-rock band has gained popularity for their performances and sound.
Time: 12:50-1:30 p.m., Bacardí Stage
Thee Sacred Souls: This group is known for its rhythm and blues influence with hits like “Will I See You Again?”
Time: 2:45-3:45 p.m., T-Mobile Stage
Ivan Cornejo: Born in California and representing Mexico, Ivan is known for his modern take on Regional Mexican music.
Time: 3:45-4:45 p.m., Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage
The Linda Lindas: The all-girl punk rock group started in 2018, gaining attention for their energetic performances.
Time: 1:45-2:45 p.m., Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage
Ari Abdul: Abdul is of Ecuadorian, Costa Rican and Palestinian descent. She blends R&B, pop and Latin influences into her music.
Time: 6:50-7:30 p.m., BMI Stage
Contributing: Fredlyn Pierre Louis
