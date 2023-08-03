Can’t make it to Lollapalooza? Here’s how to watch it live on Hulu

Lollapalooza is back — but you don’t have to brave the crowds downtown to catch some of the sets.
Hulu will stream the Chicago music festival to all its subscribers from Thursday through Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. CT each afternoon across two channels. A full streaming schedule for all four days — which is subject to change — is included here.
Hulu subscribers don’t have to pay anything extra, and those who aren’t signed up already can get a free trial. To watch, virtual concert-goers can go to the Hulu home screen or go to the search bar and type in, “Lollapalooza.”
What’s the catch? You have to watch it live. Hulu is streaming the music festival as a live-only event and will not have clips of the performances after they air.
Kicking off their live lineup schedule Thursday will be performances by Bad Neighbors on Channel 1 and Carola on Channel 2 at 1:05 p.m. CT. Headliners this year include Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ODESZA, PUSHA T, Lana Del Rey and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Hulu will regularly update its main Lollapalooza page throughout the weekend with the streaming times based on each time zone, so keep an eye out for any changes or updates.
