The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Lollapalooza Summer Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Can’t make it to Lollapalooza? Here’s how to watch it live on Hulu

The music festival will start its live stream at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3.

By  Katelyn Haas and Ellery Jones
   
SHARE Can’t make it to Lollapalooza? Here’s how to watch it live on Hulu
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the IHG Hotels &amp; Resorts, An Official Lollapalooza Pre-Party at Boleo Rooftop at Kimpton Gray Hotel on August 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at a Lollapalooza pre-party at Boleo Rooftop on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Lollapalooza is back — but you don’t have to brave the crowds downtown to catch some of the sets.

Hulu will stream the Chicago music festival to all its subscribers from Thursday through Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. CT each afternoon across two channels. A full streaming schedule for all four days — which is subject to change — is included here.

Hulu subscribers don’t have to pay anything extra, and those who aren’t signed up already can get a free trial. To watch, virtual concert-goers can go to the Hulu home screen or go to the search bar and type in, “Lollapalooza.”

Related

What’s the catch? You have to watch it live. Hulu is streaming the music festival as a live-only event and will not have clips of the performances after they air.

Kicking off their live lineup schedule Thursday will be performances by Bad Neighbors on Channel 1 and Carola on Channel 2 at 1:05 p.m. CT. Headliners this year include Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ODESZA, PUSHA T, Lana Del Rey and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Hulu will regularly update its main Lollapalooza page throughout the weekend with the streaming times based on each time zone, so keep an eye out for any changes or updates.

Lollapalooza 2023

Lollapalooza 2023

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ warmly tells true story of a man’s teenage dreams coming true decades later
‘Windy City Rehab’ craftsman Ari Smejkal announces retirement
Dear Abby: Is it too late to save marriage I wrecked with my drinking?
Season 6 of ‘The Chi’ brings new drama, and a chance to catch up on TV’s most Chicago show
Horoscope for Thursday, August 3, 2023
Ninja Turtles seem truly like teenagers in ‘Mutant Mayhem’
The Latest
Casey_Affleck_in_Dreamin_Wild_Courtesy_of_Roadside_Attractions.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ warmly tells true story of a man’s teenage dreams coming true decades later
Casey Affleck does strong work as Donnie Emerson, who has trouble enjoying the unexpected success of his old music.
By Richard Roeper
 
The owner of the Damen Silos, located along the Chicago River, wants to tear them down.
Environment
Damen Silos demolition to get public meeting
Michael Tadin Jr. and his family bought the silos from the state for $6.5 million in December.
By Brett Chase
 
more_flashing_lights.jpeg
News
ATF agent robbed at gunpoint overnight on Gold Coast
The 33-year-old man was on the street in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue when two robbers with guns took his property, Chicago police said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by
Someone in a black SUV fired shots, striking a 27-year-old man as he stood on a sidewalk.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside Douglas home identified
The man was inside a home around 1 p.m. when multiple people he didn’t know approached him and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 