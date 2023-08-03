PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 1 highlights

Chicago’s biggest summer music festival got underway Thursday beneath sunny skies and steamy temps.

Fans lined up at 4 a.m. at the entrance to Lollapalooza at Grant Park, many no doubt ready to stake out a spot close to the stage for Thursday night’s headliners Billie Eilish, Karol G, The Rose and Diplo.

There are nearly 50 acts on tap for today across the festival’s eight stages.

Carly Rae Jepson, Portugal the Man, Kidd Kenn, Joy Oladokun, Dom Dolla and Key Glock are also among the Thursday lineup.

And if you were unable to get tickets to the fest (at last report only single tickets for Saturday remain), you can check out all the music on Hulu, which will stream Lollapalooza to all subscribers beginning at 1 p.m. CT each afternoon across two channels.

For our full coverage on all things Lolla, visit chicago.suntimes.com/lollapalooza.

Here’s a look at some of today’s Day 1 highlights:

Carola delivers her Thursday afternoon set on Perry’s Stage at Lollapalooza. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Carola smiles at the crowd during her Thursday afternoon set on Perry’s Stage at Lollapalooza. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bad Neighbors kick off their afternoon set at the Coinbase stage on Thursday at Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez

Bad Neighbors kick off their afternoon set Thursday at Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez

Lesly Reynaga kicks things off with a noontime set at the Bacardi Stage on Thursday at Lollapalooza. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lesly Reynaga kicks things off on Thursday afternoon at Lollapalooza with a noontime set. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans stop for selfies at Lollapalooza on Thursday in Grant Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lollapalooza-goers check out the Free Naloxone tent located on the festival grounds. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times