PHOTOS: Lollapalooza 2023 Day 1 highlights

Chicago’s biggest summer music festival got underway Thursday beneath sunny skies and steamy temps.
Fans lined up at 4 a.m. at the entrance to Lollapalooza at Grant Park, many no doubt ready to stake out a spot close to the stage for Thursday night’s headliners Billie Eilish, Karol G, The Rose and Diplo.
There are nearly 50 acts on tap for today across the festival’s eight stages.
Carly Rae Jepson, Portugal the Man, Kidd Kenn, Joy Oladokun, Dom Dolla and Key Glock are also among the Thursday lineup.
And if you were unable to get tickets to the fest (at last report only single tickets for Saturday remain), you can check out all the music on Hulu, which will stream Lollapalooza to all subscribers beginning at 1 p.m. CT each afternoon across two channels.
