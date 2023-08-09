The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Newly seated jury will hear opening statements Wednesday in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan

Prosecutors will have their first opportunity to outline their case, while defense attorneys will finally be able to tell Tim Mapes’ side of the story.

By  Jon Seidel
 Updated  
merlin_114859437.jpg

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the courthouse after a hearing at the Dirksen Federal Court Building last month.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Michael Madigan’s former chief of staff will be prosecutors’ first opportunity to outline their perjury case to a newly seated jury

But it will also give defense attorneys a chance to finally tell Tim Mapes’ side of the story, as they try to convince jurors he did not purposely give false testimony or try to block the feds’ aggressive investigation of Madigan, Illinois’ once-powerful former House speaker.

Mapes’ attorneys chose not to comment publicly ahead of his trial this month. But when he was first indicted on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges in 2021, they insisted he “testified truthfully in the grand jury. 

“His honest recollections — in response to vague and imprecise questions about events that allegedly took place many years ago — simply do not constitute perjury,” defense attorneys Andrew Porter and Katie Hill said in a statement. 

They’ve since made similar arguments in court. They’ve said his answers to some questions — like “I don’t recall” — were “literally true.” And they’ve suggested they might tell jurors Mapes was caught off guard by the questions he was asked in the grand jury.

Porter told U.S. District Judge John Kness on Tuesday that he expects it’ll take 30 minutes to lay out the defense to jurors during opening statements. Prosecutors will go first, and they’ve predicted their commentary will last about 25 minutes.

Afterward, prosecutors will begin to call witnesses in their bid to prove Mapes was not telling the truth when he told a grand jury on March 31, 2021, that he didn’t know about work being done by another Madigan ally, Michael McClain, on Madigan’s behalf.

McClain was convicted with three others earlier this year for a conspiracy to bribe Madigan. He also faces trial with Madigan in April in a second case, in which both men are charged with a racketeering conspiracy.

Prosecutors in Mapes’ trial plan to call several witnesses, and play dozens of secret FBI recordings, as they make their case. 

Once defense attorneys get their turn, they’ve disclosed that they plan to call an expert to testify about human memory. That expert, Dawn McBride, might also testify about factors that can prevent memories from being stored, and common errors in memory recall. 

Kness said he’d allow it despite objections from prosecutors.

Porter has also said there’s “a strong possibility” he will try to call the lead prosecutor in the Madigan investigation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, to the witness stand. Bhachu helped question Mapes before the grand jury.

Prosecutors have moved to quash a subpoena for Bhachu’s testimony.

The feds have also warned the judge they suspect Mapes’ lawyers will claim he was “somehow threatened” during the Madigan investigation, or when he was brought to the grand jury. Mapes testified to grand jurors after U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer handed down an immunity order. That meant Mapes couldn’t be prosecuted for his testimony unless he lied or otherwise failed to do what Pallmeyer told him.

“The government feels strongly that there were no threats,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told Kness earlier this week.

Porter responded by telling Kness “there can certainly be argument around how a reasonable person might respond to some of the statements made by the prosecutor … and just the intimidating setting of the grand jury.” 

He said that is “plainly something … we will inquire about and pursue in this case.”

But Porter also said “it is not, at all, an ‘outrageous government conduct’ kind of argument. We will not make that argument.”

