The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
USA vs. Timothy Mapes Chicago corruption trials News

Prosecutors rest their case in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan as jurors hear more secret recordings

Defense lawyers for Tim Mapes are expected to call witnesses of their own over the next day or so. They said Monday they weren’t sure whether Mapes will take the stand in his own defense — though it seems unlikely.

By  Jon Seidel
 Updated  
SHARE Prosecutors rest their case in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan as jurors hear more secret recordings
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Court Building.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Federal prosecutors on Monday rested their case in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to Illinois’ once-powerful former House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Now it is time for Mapes’ trial to move to a new phase, in which his defense attorneys are expected to call witnesses of their own. They’ve said their case will likely last a day or so.

They also said Monday that they weren’t sure whether Mapes will take the stand in his own defense — though it seems unlikely.

Related
Related

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge John Kness told lawyers last month that the trial must wrap up by Friday. A separate bank fraud trial is set to begin in Kness’ courtroom next week. 

Prosecutors ended their case Monday by playing a series of secretly recorded calls between Mapes and fellow Springfield insider Michael McClain in 2018. The men had lengthy discussions about potential committee assignments in the Illinois General Assembly. 

During one call from November 2018, Mapes appeared to refer to now-Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch as “a pretty good team player.” Welch later chaired a special legislative committee formed to respond to federal allegations against Madigan.

Related

Mapes is accused of lying on seven specific occasions before a federal grand jury March 31, 2021, when asked about work done by McClain for Madigan. Mapes’ defense attorneys told jurors Mapes either didn’t know the answers to the questions he was asked, or he couldn’t remember them.

The calls from late 2018 heard by jurors Monday showed that Mapes remained deeply involved in key aspects of the legislature months after he was forced to resign over bullying and harassment claims in June 2018.

Jurors also heard a discussion between the two men about Joe Dominguez, who became CEO of ComEd in 2018 following the promotion of outgoing CEO Anne Pramaggiore. During the May 2018 call, McClain seems to reference Madigan.

“He told me Monday night that, um, uh, ‘Don’t you wanna bring to a head before he comes into the office, uh, this Joe Dominguez is really not trusted in Springfield?’ That’s the guy who’s taking Anne’s place,” McClain said.

McClain goes on to say “that’s the third time he’s brought it up.” McClain then said he “had a real serious conversation with Anne Pramaggiore,” who said she was trying to figure out how to broach the issue internally.

Mapes is also accused of testifying falsely about knowing Madigan’s impressions of Dominguez. Before the grand jury, a prosecutor asked Mapes, “You didn’t get any information from any source about what Mr. Madigan thought about Joe Dominguez at all?”

Mapes answered, “No, no, I haven’t. I don’t have any idea.”

Finally, in another call on July 5, 2018, McClain discussed Maggie Hickey, who was hired the month before to investigate harassment claims in the Illinois General Assembly. McClain told Mapes that he and a Madigan attorney “did everything we can to get her nixed as the next U.S. attorney.”

Hickey’s name came up during a 2017 U.S. attorney search that ultimately led to the nomination of now-former U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

McClain said “I’ll bet you a dime to a dollar” that Hickey would call on Madigan to resign or to be rejected as speaker that November. 

She did not.

McClain was convicted earlier this year along with Pramaggiore and two others for a conspiracy to bribe Madigan. McClain also faces trial in April with Madigan in a separate case in which they are each charged with a racketeering conspiracy.

Dave McKinney, politics reporter at WBEZ, contributed 

Next Up In Politics
Judge rejects special prosecutor to look into alleged misconduct by police, prosecutors in 2011 cop murder
How to stay safe from ‘oppressive’ heat expected in the Chicago area later this week
Expect Chicago’s migrant crisis to intensify as Democratic National Convention draws near, top mayoral aide says
How to watch the first Republican presidential debate
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
CPS kids are sad about short summer but ready to be back in school
The Latest
The star of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis, who was killed while working off-duty as a security guard at an Austin convenience store in 2011, is retired at a ceremony in 2012.
Crime
Judge rejects special prosecutor to look into alleged misconduct by police, prosecutors in 2011 cop murder
Alexander Villa’s lawyers cited emails discovered years after his trial that they claim show police and prosecutors withheld evidence, including cellphone data showing Villa and two other suspects were not at the crime scene when Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis was killed.
By Andy Grimm
 
Sox fans exit Guaranteed Rate Field after a game in 2021. (Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox considering move from Guaranteed Rate Field: report
It’s “nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place,” Sox spokesman says
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, to travel to Washington. President Trump spent the holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: FLAH108
Crime
Chicago woman charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his son
Tracy Fiorenza, 41, allegedly wrote an email to Barron Trump’s school saying, “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!”
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A busload of migrants leaves from Chicago’s Union Station, headed to a refugee center in August 2022.
City Hall
Expect Chicago’s migrant crisis to intensify as Democratic National Convention draws near, top mayoral aide says
GOP governors want to use the crisis to embarrass Democratic mayors, said Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy chief of staff.
By Fran Spielman
 
Eliannys Piña and her son, Elias, sit outside the 3rd District police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Back to School
CPS disputes claim that migrant children from police station were turned away at school
About 10 children had walked to a Woodlawn school only to be turned away by administrators, a volunteer said. But CPS disputes the allegations, saying that one of the families had an outdated form that stalled the process.
By Michael Loria
 