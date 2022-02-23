 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Who owns Henry Darger’s artwork and writings? Cook County judge wants more information from potential relatives

Christen Sadowski, of Clarendon Hills, claims to be a distant relative of the reclusive artist and wants to be appointed a representative of dozens of potential heirs.

By Stefano Esposito
A small and incredibly cluttered room belonging to reclusive Chicago writer-artist Henry Darger is seen as it was reassembled and on display at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art on Tuesday, May 6, 2008,
A small and incredibly cluttered room belonging to reclusive Chicago writer-artist Henry Darger is seen as it was reassembled and on display at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art.
AP file

It took almost 50 years for the matter of who legally owns the late Henry Darger’s artwork and writings to end up in court.

It doesn’t appear that the issue will be resolved anytime soon after a brief hearing at the Daley Center on Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Kent Delgado told lawyers representing a Clarendon Hills woman claiming to be a distant relative of the reclusive artist — and who wants a portion of his assets — that her legal filing is full of “holes.”

Delgado gave Christen Sadowski’s attorneys until late May to refile their paperwork. Among his concerns, Delgado said, is that Sadowski has no “personal knowledge” that she is a Darger relative and is relying on the research of an “heir finder” service. Delgado said he’s anticipating a hearing on that matter.

Sadowski is seeking to be appointed a representative of dozens of potential Darger relatives, several of whom were listening in on the livestreamed hearing.

The next hearing in the case is set for May 24.

Darger spent 40 years living alone in a one-room North Side apartment, moving to a nursing home in 1972 shortly before he died. Darger’s landlords, Nathan and Kiyoko Lerner, say they discovered his artwork and writings only after he moved out. Nathan Lerner is no longer living, but Kiyoko Lerner, a classical pianist, insists that Darger gave all of his possessions to her husband and that he gave them to her upon his death.

“Darger was an unknown at the time of his death and buried in a pauper’s cemetery ... . However, solely through my and my husband’s efforts, his works have become part of museum collections in Chicago, New York, Paris and Switzerland, and Darger is now recognized throughout the world,” Kiyoko Lerner’s attorney wrote in a motion opposing the relatives’ petition.

Lerner was not present during the hearing. She now lives in Japan, according to one of her attorneys.

Ron and Fawn Slattery were among those listening to the hearing Wednesday. Vintage photography collectors, the Slatterys were the ones who originally tracked down Sadowski’s family in 2019 to alert them to their possible connection to Darger. Ron Slattery is originally from Chicago.

The Slatterys, who split time between Las Vegas and New Brunswick, Canada, say they have never met the Lerners but feel they shouldn’t profit from Darger’s talent.

“The Lerners took something that was obviously fantastic and broke it apart; they didn’t keep it together and try to bring it to a museum and say, ‘Take all this.’ It was shortly monetized,” Ron Slattery said Wednesday after the hearing.

In court, one of Kiyoko Lerner’s attorneys, Eric Kalnins, accused lawyers for the potential relatives of sending Lerner “threatening letters” that “severely hurt her reputation in our community and her property with regards to this matter, hurting the pricing and the value of this artwork.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Church building damaged in extra-alarm fire in Albany Park, third fire in the neighborhood this week

No injuries were reported as fire crews continued to search the site.

By Emmanuel Camarillo and David Struett

What Stephen Colbert learned in a Ukrainian Village barber’s chair

Comedian knows Putin is wrong because of the haircutter who ‘did to my head what Russia wants to do to Ukraine.’

By Darel Jevens

While Rome burns, Rob Manfred and MLB owners play their fiddles

With baseball nosediving, now they draw a line in the sand?

By Rick Morrissey

Julio Cruz, second baseman on White Sox’ 1983 division champion, dies at 67

"Igniter, catalyst, caring teammate" scored winning run in division clincher at Comiskey Park.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Chicago levanta los mandatos de COVID-19 el 28 de febrero, pero mantendrá las máscaras en las escuelas

La alcaldesa señaló que las máscaras seguirán siendo obligatorias en el transporte público y en los centros médicos.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa

Pritzker declara su apoyo de Valencia para las primarias demócratas

Es el segundo respaldo importante que Valencia ha obtenido en una semana.

By Mitchell Armentrout