Four people killed when freight train hits car at crossing in south suburban Harvey

Four people were killed when their car was hit by a freight train in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. at 155th and Halsted streets, according to Harvey spokesman Jason Baumann.

Emergency crews were alerted by a passerby who saw the Dodge Durango car on fire at the crossing, Baumann said. Four people were believed to have been in the car.

No other details were released.

