Four people killed when freight train hits car at crossing in south suburban Harvey
The Dodge Durango burst into flames when it was struck around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 155th and Halsted streets,
Four people were killed when their car was hit by a freight train in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday.
The accident happened around 2 a.m. at 155th and Halsted streets, according to Harvey spokesman Jason Baumann.
Emergency crews were alerted by a passerby who saw the Dodge Durango car on fire at the crossing, Baumann said. Four people were believed to have been in the car.
No other details were released.
