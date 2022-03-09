The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Four people killed when freight train hits car at crossing in south suburban Harvey

The Dodge Durango burst into flames when it was struck around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 155th and Halsted streets,

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 09, 2022 07:12 AM
Four people were killed when their car was hit by a freight train in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. at 155th and Halsted streets, according to Harvey spokesman Jason Baumann.

Emergency crews were alerted by a passerby who saw the Dodge Durango car on fire at the crossing, Baumann said. Four people were believed to have been in the car.

No other details were released.

