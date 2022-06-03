The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Metro/State News Crime

Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker

The governor pointed to the greater use of technology and beefing up staffing levels.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Backlog of sexual assault kits eliminated for first time: Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, seen here in April, said that for the first time ever, Illinois has completely eliminated a backlog of sexual assault kits that were required to be processed within six months of the assault.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois has eliminated a backlog of testing sexual assault kits.

Scott Olson/Getty

Despite a 2010 Illinois law mandating the processing of sex assault kits within six months of a crime, the backlog of untested evidence continued to mount.

Blame a lack of resources.

But for the first time, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Friday, the backlog — at about 1,800 kits in early 2019 — is now down to zero.

“Under my predecessor, there was a massive backlog of DNA from sexual assault cases waiting to be processed, letting criminals off the hook and failing survivors,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“When I came into office, my administration made it our mission to support survivors in pursuit of justice. We made historic investments in the Division of Forensic Services to hire additional personnel, acquire state-of-the-art robotics to speed up turnaround time, and implement new software to make our laboratories as efficient as possible.”

Though the 2010 Sexual Assault Evidence Submission Act mandates testing, it does so only if resources are available, according to the governor’s office.

During the last two years, the Illinois State Police has reduced its total forensic backlog by about 72%, according to the governor’s office.

Related

“It is part of our mission to bring justice to those who have survived sexual assault as quickly as possible,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. “Thanks to improved efficiencies in our workflow, the use of new technology, continued hiring of forensic scientists, and the great work and dedication of ISP Division of Forensic Services staff, we have dramatically improved our efforts to bring justice to those survivors.”

Carrie Ward, CEO of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, called the backlog elimination “substantial progress.”

“When ICASA became part of the initial Illinois joint sexual assault task force, the horror stories of evidence collection kit backlogs were numerous,” Ward said Friday during a state police news conference in downstate Belleville. “Kits were found untested across the state. The wait time for results from kits that were tested stretched into years instead of months or weeks.Today we can acknowledge the substantial progress the Illinois State Police has made to decrease the turnaround time in processing sexual assault assignments.”

Next Up In News
Glenview, Prospect Heights end fight over Allstate property
Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76
Naperville police officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop: officials
Handful of West Side alderpersons to stand with Lightfoot as she launches reelection bid Wednesday
The Latest
Allstate’s headquarters at 2775 Sanders Road in the northern suburbs.
Business
Glenview, Prospect Heights end fight over Allstate property
The two towns agree to a revenue-sharing deal from the corporate campus’s redevelopment into a logistics hub.
By David Roeder
 
All lanes of northbound I-90 were shot down June 3, 2022 for a shooting investigation near West Addison Street.
Crime
Delays on northbound I-90 after shooting investigation near Addison
There were no injuries reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Medical assistant Tyla Wilson collects a nasopharyngeal swab sample to test for COVID-19 for 15-year-old Brianna Green at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022.
Coronavirus
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
But hospitalizations are still about as high as they’ve been since February, with more than 1,200 beds occupied as of Thursday night.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Brennen Davis was the MVP of the All-Star Futures Game last year, when he hit two home runs.
Cubs
Cubs prospect Brennen Davis out for season after back surgery
After a standout 2021 season in which he was named MVP of the All-Star Futures Game, Davis was rated the top prospect in the Cubs’ farm system. He was hitting .195 in Class AAA Iowa this season when sidelined by the back injury.
By Mark Potash
 
John Lanzendorf, a hairstylist and avid collector of dinosaur art and sculpture, stands next to a bronze model of a Lambeosaurus being attacked by two Dromaeosaurs at his Gold Coast condo in 2000. The bronze was sculpted by artist Mike Trcic, who worked on the T. rex in “Jurassic Park.” That year, some pieces of Mr. Lanzendorf’s Tyrannosaurus art were lent to the Field Museum for display during the debut of Sue the T. rex.
Obituaries
John J. Lanzendorf, hairstylist to the stars, renowned collector of dinosaur art, dead at 76
He tended to the tresses of the likes of Leslie Caron, Claudia Cardinale, Catherine Deneuve, Deborah Kerr and Marcello Mastroianni and at one point owned what’s believed to have been the world’s largest private collection of dinosaur art.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 