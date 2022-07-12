The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Metro/State News

3 injured in Little Village fire, including 89-year-old man and 12-year-old boy

The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were injured in a fire in Little Village early Tuesday, including an 89-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.

La Voz AARP

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire crews rescued the man and a 59-year-old woman from the home while the boy was able to escape on his own.

The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, fire officials said.

The boy was also taken to Stroger with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

La Voz Chicago
Incendio en La Villita deja a 3 heridos
Un hombre y una mujer fueron llevados al hospital en estado crítico.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
