3 injured in Little Village fire, including 89-year-old man and 12-year-old boy
The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Three people were injured in a fire in Little Village early Tuesday, including an 89-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.
La Voz AARP
Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.
The fire broke out in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.Fire crews rescued the man and a 59-year-old woman from the home while the boy was able to escape on his own.
The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, fire officials said.
The boy was also taken to Stroger with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Judge sets Ald. Ed Burke’s racketeering trial for November 2023 — giving Burke a chance to run again
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
As ‘island’ for reproductive rights, Illinois needs more federal help, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton testifies in Washington
The Latest
During the 30 years he and his wife ran the North Side club, it hosted performances by stars as varied as Florence + the Machine, Snow Patrol, Wiz Khalifa, Kris Kristofferson, Wilco, Brad Paisley, Bonnie Koloc and The Ting Tings.
“It like you’re always grinding, always swimming against the tide,” La Russa said before Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Guardians.
Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is in his third full season driving for Richard Childress Racing.
Un hombre y una mujer fueron llevados al hospital en estado crítico.
The former chairman and CEO of R.J. O’Brien Associates died Saturday. He was 68.