Saturday, December 9, 2023
Metro/State News Chicago

Off-duty Chicago police officer dies in Tinley Park crash

The accident happened at the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road, according to a news release from the Village of Tinley Park.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police officer died in a crash Dec. 9, 2023 in suburban Tinley Park.

Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer died in a traffic crash early Saturday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Officials responded to the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road about 2:30 a.m., according to Pat Carr, village manager of Tinley Park.

The officer and another driver were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where the officer was pronounced dead, according to a village news release.

The other driver was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, officials said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The Tinley Park Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team was still working the scene late Saturday morning.

