Man accused of throwing liquid in face of State's Attorney Kim Foxx and then driving toward her

A Flossmoor man has been charged with throwing a liquid in the face of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and then driving his truck toward her late last week.

Foxx “was forced to step off of the road onto the parkway grass due to her fear of being struck,” according to court documents.

The attack happened Friday as Foxx was walking in the 800 block of Sterling Avenue in the south suburb, according to Flossmoor police.

William Swetz, 34, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his GMC truck when he “tossed a brown liquid substance from a drink cup onto the face of the victim,” a police report states.

Swetz then put the truck in reverse and “accelerated towards the victim, Kimberly Foxx,” according to the report.

Swetz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was released from custody over the weekend and ordered to have no contact with Foxx.