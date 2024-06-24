The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Outdoors Sports

Chicago outdoors: Suburban doe and fawn plus signs of a big-coho year

A doe and fawn ambling through the northwest suburbs and signs of a big-coho year on Lake Michigan are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Suburban doe and fawn plus signs of a big-coho year
wotw06-23-24doefawnPalatine.jpg

A doe and fawn walking across a lawn in Palatine.

Mike Prombo

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Mike Prombo emailed last Monday afternoon, “Just had this mom and doe walk through our backyard in the middle of Palatine.” It is fawn season. Enjoy them. But leave them alone, even if they seem to be abandoned.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

LAST WORD

“Not sure if you have heard about the cohos this year on the lake but it’s shaping up to be like the run in 2019. I have a good feeling there may be a few records beat this year. . . . I wouldn’t be shocked to see one go 25 pounds this year.”

Ken Maggiore, who works for School’s Out Sport Fishing charter out of Racine, Wisconsin

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, June 26: Tournament walleye angler Jasen Shine, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 6 p.m. (new start time), walleyesunlimitedusa.org

DERBY

Friday, June 28, to July 7: Kankakee River Fishing Derby, http://www.kankakeefishingderby.com/

KIDS FISHING

Saturday, June 29: Kids Fishing Derby (5-15), Forest Preserve District of Will County, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook, 7-9 a.m. and/or 10 a.m.-noon, (815) 722-4121

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Through Sunday, June 30: First lottery, site-specific dove permits

Through Sunday, June 30: Second lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 1: First lottery, fall shotgun turkey season

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, June 29: Weekend Navigator, Waukegan, David Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

HUNTER SAFETY

This weekend, June 29-30: Wilmington, https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

This weekend, June 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345; diamondtrap@indoor-range.net

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

HALL OF FAME

July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Saturday, July 13: Tallgrass Introduction to Shotgun Shooting, Palos Sportsman’s Club, Frankfort, https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Tallgrass-Introduction-To-Shotgun-Shooting-92038

Next Up In Outdoors
High school coach teaching the game of fishing at another level
If you want to own a cicada bobblehead, you’ll have to wait for that, too — but only a few months
Of fathers, sons and big predator fish at Hennepin and Hopper lakes
Hot? Here's a guide to how to cool off in the water, from public and private pools to water parks to paddle board rentals
Chicago fishing: Trying for perch, hot summer patterns, bass, steelhead signs
Sweltering Chicagoans find relief at the lake, pools and fountains
The Latest
A couple pushing a stroller walk past a butterfly sculpture set in a garden bed on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
Other Views
There's still plenty to see and do on the Magnificent Mile
This stretch of Michigan Avenue is rebounding post-COVID and adapting to today’s consumers, who crave experiences more than products, writes the managing director of 360CHICAGO.
By Nichole Benolken
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-650.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Work of a departing colleague is about to get dumped on me
And that’s not the only problem at an office where the assistant will make less than the trainee, and the boss is overlooking her main responsibilities.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
John awake in OR (2).jpg
Health
Northwestern surgeons perform one of the first 'awake' kidney transplant surgeries
Doctors used a spinal anesthetic to numb the patient from the chest down, eliminating the use of narcotics and general anesthesia, cutting recovery time. The patient, John Nicholas, was released within 24 hours of the procedure.
By Violet Miller
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg
Crime
Man injured in North Lawndale shooting
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3300 block of South Roosevelt Road about 9:15 p.m. Sunday and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 