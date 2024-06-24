Chicago outdoors: Suburban doe and fawn plus signs of a big-coho year

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Mike Prombo emailed last Monday afternoon, “Just had this mom and doe walk through our backyard in the middle of Palatine.” It is fawn season. Enjoy them. But leave them alone, even if they seem to be abandoned.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

LAST WORD

“Not sure if you have heard about the cohos this year on the lake but it’s shaping up to be like the run in 2019. I have a good feeling there may be a few records beat this year. . . . I wouldn’t be shocked to see one go 25 pounds this year.”

Ken Maggiore, who works for School’s Out Sport Fishing charter out of Racine, Wisconsin

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, June 26: Tournament walleye angler Jasen Shine, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 6 p.m. (new start time), walleyesunlimitedusa.org

DERBY

Friday, June 28, to July 7: Kankakee River Fishing Derby, http://www.kankakeefishingderby.com/

KIDS FISHING

Saturday, June 29: Kids Fishing Derby (5-15), Forest Preserve District of Will County, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook, 7-9 a.m. and/or 10 a.m.-noon, (815) 722-4121

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Through Sunday, June 30: First lottery, site-specific dove permits

Through Sunday, June 30: Second lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 1: First lottery, fall shotgun turkey season

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Saturday, June 29: Weekend Navigator, Waukegan, David Colen, education@waukeganaux.com

HUNTER SAFETY

This weekend, June 29-30: Wilmington, https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

This weekend, June 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345; diamondtrap@indoor-range.net

Full state listing is at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

HALL OF FAME

July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Saturday, July 13: Tallgrass Introduction to Shotgun Shooting, Palos Sportsman’s Club, Frankfort, https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Tallgrass-Introduction-To-Shotgun-Shooting-92038

