The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Metro/State News Chicago

Cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless reported nationwide

AT&T had more than 64,000 outages this morning in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, according to data from Downdetector.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless reported nationwide
A man uses a cellphone

Thousands of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers Thursday, according to data from Downdetector.

AP file

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 64,000 outages this morning in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The outages began about 2:30 a.m. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country's largest.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” AT&T said in a statement.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a statement about the outages Thursday morning.

"OEMC is aware of the issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving calls (including to 911). We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate action," OEMC said.

"The 911 center is still operational. Please do not call 911 to simply test your service. If you are an AT&T customer and unable get through to 911, try calling from a landline OR try to get ahold of a friend or family member who is a customer of a different carrier and ask them to call 911 on your behalf."

Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,900 outages. Boost Mobile had about 700 outages.

“Verizon’s network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Verizon said.

T-Mobile said that it did not experience an outage.

“Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” T-Mobile said.

So far, no reason has been given for the outages.

Next Up In News
Former state Sen. Terry Link asks judge for probation after wearing wire on fellow lawmaker
Ed Burke’s lawyers say he deserves acquittal or a new trial; call last year’s verdict ‘inexplicable’
Historic Pullman Foundation names new executive director — ‘I’m coming back to a community that I truly love’
Man stabbed during fight at Starbucks in the Loop
Chicago-bound American jet diverted after man tries to open emergency door midflight
Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after panel blowout on a flight over Oregon
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_533.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Holiday host complains about the work but refuses family’s help
Daughter-in-law isn’t sure what to do about woman who toils all day making dinner and wearing herself out, then says she resents having guests in the house.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
West Aurora's Gabriel Gonzales, middle, gets a warm reception from his teammates as the Blackhawks close out a victory over Yorkville.
High School Basketball
Junior Gabriel Gonzales steps up as West Aurora’s playoff hero in a win against Yorkville
Gabriel Gonzales, a 6-7 junior, scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while dueling in the post with 6-10 Illinois recruit Jason Jakstys.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Dressed in an overcoat, shirt and tie, Ed Burke leaves the federal courthouse.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Ed Burke’s lawyers say he deserves acquittal or a new trial; call last year’s verdict ‘inexplicable’
A federal jury found Burke guilty in December of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
By Jon Seidel
 
The Pullman National Monument Visitor Center in Pullman, Monday, September 5, 2022.
News
Historic Pullman Foundation names new executive director — ‘I’m coming back to a community that I truly love’
Robert Montgomery, the new executive director, was raised minutes from Pullman in the Rosemoor neighborhood. The foundation’s goal is to make Pullman a draw for visitors from across Chicago and the nation.
By Cindy Hernandez
 