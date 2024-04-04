The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Athletics will play in minor-league park near Sacramento for three seasons

The A’s announced the decision to play at the home of the Sacramento River Cats from 2025-27 with an option for 2028 on Thursday after being unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland during that time.

By  Associated Press
   
The Oakland Athletics take batting practice before opening day baseball game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Athletics will leave Oakland after this season and play temporarily at a minor league park near Sacramento until their planned new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

"We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum," owner John Fisher said in a statement. "Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon."

The A's announced their intention last April to move to Las Vegas and MLB owners unanimously approved in November the application to relocate.

The decision angered the fans in Oakland and the team's previously low attendance dropped precipitously with the club drawing a league-low 832,352 fans to the outdated Coliseum last season. The A's drew 13,522 fans on opening night this year with a few thousand others protesting Fisher in the parking lot, and failed to reach 7,000 fans in any of the next six games.

The A's will now play the next three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, near the state capitol and the NBA arena where the Sacramento Kings play. The minor league stadium has 10,624 fixed seats and can currently hold 14,014 fans with lawn seating and standing room.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the A's to Sutter Health Park, where players and fans alike can enjoy a world-class baseball experience and create unforgettable memories," said Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, who also owns the minor league River Cats. "Today marks the next chapter of professional sports in Sacramento. The passion of our fans is second to none, and this is an incredible opportunity to showcase one of the most dynamic and vibrant markets in the country."

The River Cats will still play in their stadium the next three years and share it with the A's.

Commissioner Rob Manfred thanked the Kings and the leaders in the Sacramento area for getting an agreement done.

By staying in Northern California, the A's are hopeful of keeping a large share of their local television rights held by NBC Sports California, which is worth a reported $67 million a year.

