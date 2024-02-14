The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Money Small Business News

Nearly $30M in grant funding awarded to Chicago organizations

Businesses and organizations like Firebird Community Arts and Revolution Workshop received a financial lifeline from the city last month that will help them to expand.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Nearly $30M in grant funding awarded to Chicago organizations
A young boy places kale seeds into starter pods, during a class on hydroponics at Bethel New Life in Austin.

Johnathan places kale seeds into starter pods Tuesday, during a class on hydroponics at Bethel New Life in Austin.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Fourth time was a charm for glass blowing and ceramics studio Firebird Community Arts in East Garfield Park.

Marine Tempels, Firebird's development and finance director, said that's how many times the studio applied to the city's community development grant before it was awarded last month an estimated $2.5 million.

Since 2015, Firebird has been working with an estimated 60 kids each year to teach them how to make art and earn money by selling their pieces.

With its recent grant, the studio plans to use the funds to move into a larger building, still in East Garfield Park. The location will house a state-of-the-art glass blowing and ceramic studio, healing garden and expanded trauma-informed programming.

Dantrell Blake (left) works on a double walled bowl with the help of Julain Solis (center) as project manager N’Kosi Barber (right) heats up his glass cup at Firebird Community Arts in East Garfield Park.

Dantrell Blake (left) works on a double walled bowl with the help of Julain Solis (center) as project manager N’Kosi Barber (right) heats up his glass cup at Firebird Community Arts in East Garfield Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

"I think there's often a narrative that people [in the West Side] are at risk or underserved, and it's a deficit approach to looking at individuals," said Tempels. "We're seeing it as all the talent and everything they need is there — it's just that they don't have the resources that could even come close to what the North Side has."

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced two weeks ago that 61 development grant recipients, including Firebird, were selected to receive funding ranging from $55,000 to $5 million. The funding from the Chicago Recovery Program is meant to help businesses and organizations expand.

Revolution Workshop in East Garfield Park was also awarded about $2.5 million. The nonprofit provides pre-apprenticeship training to people who are historically shut out of the construction industry such as communities of color.

“It's not like it’s 12 weeks, they get out, we get them a job in construction and then we walk away,” said Manny Rodriguez, executive director of Revolution Workshop. “A lot of our folks don't have the support a lot of their white counterparts have.”

Rodriguez said after five years the nonprofit has outgrown its space and is currently renovating an old warehouse, also in East Garfield Park, that will be its new home.

In Austin, Bethel New Life's Mildred Wiley Wellness Hub was awarded $2 million, which will help expand the center's programming. Bethel New Life CEO Sharif Walker developed the hub on the organization's 9-acre campus, and it offers visitors a horticulture center for therapy and intergenerational programs specializing in seniors and early learners.

Walker envisions building a "microcosm of community” on the West Side to address health disparities and closing the “death gap” between affluent and disadvantaged areas.

"Ten years from now, you're looking at Austin, and you're like, 'Wow, they built out this urban horticulture ecosystem that's now producing not only fresh fruits and vegetables from the community, [but it's] being offered to the community through grocers,” he said. “This is about self-sustainability for our community.”

Another project that was awarded funding included the Bronzeville Arts & Residences, which along with the Fields Studio in Avondale was awarded the most with $5 million.

Developer Revere Properties said the Bronzeville project will take over a vacant building at 454 E. 47th St. and turn it into a multipurpose center that will hold artist condos, a restaurant, comedy club and retail store featuring artists’ works.

Lee Reid, president of Revere, said the former legendary South Side comedy club All Jokes Aside will be one of the property's tenants.

“The goal is to populate all the vacant lots on those blocks,” said Reid. “So we've got a plan for every vacant lot on that block and this is the second one to kick off now.”

Next Up In Business
Chicago among top cities seeing rising foreclosures
Flight attendants picket outside O’Hare, joining thousands at airports across the country
Architectural Artifacts closing, moving to Texas
Chicago Auto Show ‘childhood dream come true’ for some, window shopping opportunity for others
Credit card debt among young people rising, Fed report shows
Crate-free pork’s now the law at grocery stores in two states, not Illinois. Here’s what that means when you’re buying bacon.
The Latest
Creatinine AdobeStock_186886070.jpeg
Well
Ask the Doctors: Elevated creatinine levels can affect kidney function
Among the conditions that can contribute to developing high creatinine levels is a common complication of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes called diabetic nephropathy.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is having violent visions of the future in "Madame Web."
Movies and TV
‘Madame Web’ foretells a future of disappointed moviegoers
As comic book movies go, this one’s a dud, and star Dakota Johnson seems to know it.
By Richard Roeper
 
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched her investigation&nbsp;of Trump in February 2021.&nbsp;The indictment had been expected&nbsp;since&nbsp;a special grand jury recommended unspecified charges&nbsp;in February 2023.
Columnists
In Trump’s Georgia election case, effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis is about delay
Lawyers for a Donald Trump co-defendant in the Georgia election racketeering case are furthering Trump’s goal of demonizing his adversaries and portraying himself as a victim.
By Marc H. Morial
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since I critiqued his wife, my son’s been avoiding me
Man also disliked that his mom blocked her daughter-in-law on social media.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson
City Hall
Analysis: What Mayor Johnson’s decision on ending ShotSpotter says about his leadership
If Johnson was so determined to honor his campaign promise to get rid of the controversial gunshot detection system, why did he wait until the last minute to timidly announce the decision and fail to prepare the Chicago Police Department for life after ShotSpotter?
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 