Blommer Chocolate to close Chicago factory

The Blommer Chocolate Co. will close its factory in the heart of Chicago at the end of May due to increasing costs of running its aging facility at 600 W. Kinzie St., the company announced on Friday.

The factory known for wafting mouth-watering chocolate aroma across downtown Chicago opened in 1939 and is Blommer’s original manufacturing plant.

“The location and age of the Chicago facility coupled with increasing repair and maintenance of the building and equipment has elevated operating costs and created production reliability issues,” Blommer said in a statement.

Blommer’s corporate headquarters, lab and a new research and development center will remain in downtown Chicago at the Merchandise Mart. The R&D center will open in fall 2024 and will focus on processing and ingredient research, “concept tasting” and more.

Over the next several years, Blommer will invest $100 million in three remaining production facilities in East Greenville, Pennsylvania; Union City, California; and Campbellford, Ontario.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

