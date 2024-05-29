The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Money News Chicago

Barnes & Noble opens Lincoln Park location after former site shuttered

The bookseller plans to open three more locations in the Chicago area this summer, part of a larger plan to expand its physical footprint nationwide.

By  Amy Yee
   
SHARE Barnes & Noble opens Lincoln Park location after former site shuttered
People wait in line before the 10 a.m. opening of Barnes & Noble's new Lincoln Park store at 651 W. Diversey Pkwy.

People wait in line before the 10 a.m. opening of Barnes & Noble’s new Lincoln Park store at 651 W. Diversey Pkwy.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Barnes & Noble on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new Lincoln Park store, as the bookseller continues its store opening spree in Chicago and across the country.

More than a hundred people were lined up down the block ahead of the bookstore’s return to the neighborhood after closing its previous shop on Clybourn and Western avenues last spring due to its lease ending.

Chicago-based author Jeneva Rose was also in attendance, cutting the ribbon and signing copies of her books including “Home is Where the Bodies Are.”

Author Jeneva Rose sits at a table signing books for fans, who are lined up, during the grand opening of Barnes & Noble's Lincoln Park store, at 651 W. Diversey Pkwy.

Author Jeneva Rose signs books for fans during the grand opening of Barnes & Noble’s Lincoln Park store, at 651 W. Diversey Pkwy.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Customers flowed in steadily after the store opened at 10 a.m. to browse books, gifts and records.

“When the lease for our Clybourn bookstore came to an end in 2023, we announced our commitment to finding a new home in the community we had served for the past 26 years,” Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a statement. “We are overjoyed to be making a swift return to bookselling in the neighborhood.”

The new store, at 651 W. Diversey Pkwy, was formerly occupied by Urban Outfitters and employs several former Urban Outfitters staff.

“Our team is already familiar with our customer base and how we can best serve this community,” said Dianna Todd, store manager of Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park. “We’re extremely excited to elevate local authors and get their books into the hands of readers.”

Barnes & Noble plans to open three more stores in the Chicago area in June. Its new Wicker Park location will be in the Noel State Bank Building, which was previously occupied by Walgreens. The pharmacy chain closed the store at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave. in January 2023. Another location will open in the shopping center Village Square of Northbrook and the Prairie Market retail center in Oswego.

Related

“Chicago has been an important market for us,” said Janine Flanigan, senior director of store planning and design at Barnes & Noble. “We’re looking forward to getting our bookstores back there. It’s a wonderful market.”

At 8,300 square feet, the Lincoln Park store is smaller than the previous one, which was 16,000 square feet. “The fixtures are different, which changes the capacity of the bookcases. But we can be more efficient in less bookcases,” Flanigan said.

In the past 15 years, Barnes & Noble closed a number of stores but it’s now experiencing a resurgence with sales at existing stores “exceptionally strong,” according to the company.

Customers browse books on display at Barnes & Noble's new Lincoln Park store.

Customers browse books on display at Barnes & Noble’s new Lincoln Park store.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In 2023, it launched more new bookstores in a single year than it had from 2009 to 2019. Its Lincoln Park location is one of more than 50 bookshops that it expects to open this year across the U.S. Barnes & Noble operates about 600 stores in the U.S.

The company credits its success to a strategy of giving control of each store to local booksellers, among other factors.

Flanigan said Daunt, who became CEO in 2019, “significantly changed how we operate.” Daunt is also CEO of Waterstones, the largest retail bookseller in the United Kingdom, as well as gift retailer Paper Source. He is credited with turning around Waterstones and making the once-flagging bookstore chain profitable.

“Before, stores were very corporate driven,” she said. “They looked the same. There were paid spots for books and they didn’t necessarily relate to each other.” Now, stores can choose which books to feature and local communities are better represented.

Flanigan also said TikTok has boosted sales and that “BookTok” posts, videos focused on books and literature, help drive people into stores.

The Lincoln Park store is one of six Barnes & Noble bookstores to open in May. The bookseller also opened a new store in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday.

Next Up In Business
Delta skate? Lawmakers leave Springfield without regulating delta-8, other hemp products
6 Save A Lot store subsidies approved for $13.5M, but 14 months later, none are open
Chicago Fashion Week will turn the city 'into a runway' this fall
Renderings of new satellite concourse at O'Hare Airport unveiled
T-Mobile to buy almost all of U.S Cellular in deal worth $4.4 billion with debt
United jet catches fire, aborts takeoff at O’Hare Airport
The Latest
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Dick Durbin can help reverse the decline of American press freedom
Durbin chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is considering a bipartisan bill to enact a press shield law. Durbin is a co-sponsor of the bill, but has yet to schedule it for a markup.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Craig Counsell
Cubs
What were the expectations for Craig Counsell and the Cubs? Certainly more than this
The team’s new manager hasn’t been able to get his players untracked offensively.
By Rick Morrissey
 
An image from the first The Miracle in Mundelein festival held in 2023
Music
Wiz Khalifa on music lineup for Mundelein music, weed festival
No need to be furtive about weed smoking at the Mircacle in Mundelein music festival, slated for September.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Robert E. Crimo III
Highland Park parade shooting
Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court as 2nd anniversary of attack nears
For the first time since the attack, the city of Highland Park will hold its July 4 parade this year. The city held a march along the route in 2023 instead of a traditional parade.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney looks at renderings on Wednesday, May 29 outside the Logan Square Blue Line station near Kedzie and Milwaukee avenues.
City Hall
$27 million streetscape project will transform Logan Square, officials say
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) joined Mayor Brandon Johnson to break ground Wednesday on the project that will finally deliver on the vision brought to Ramirez-Rosa by Logan Square Preservation shortly after he took office in 2015.
By Fran Spielman
 