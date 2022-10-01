The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Fear not, Cecily Strong fans: She hasn’t left ‘SNL’

Longtime cast member from Chicago is left out of the show’s opening while on leave for a play.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Fear not, Cecily Strong fans: She hasn’t left ‘SNL’
merlin_65106913.jpg

Cecily Strong (pictured in 2016).

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Fans of Cecily Strong got a scare over the weekend as the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” opened with its usual gallery of cast members — and she wasn’t in it.

Had the former Chicagoan joined the summer exodus from the long-running NBC series and left after a decade of late-night service?

She had not. A source close to the show tells the Sun-Times that Strong is absent from the show while doing a play in Los Angeles and intends to return.

At the Mark Taper Forum, Strong is starring in a revival of the one-woman show “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,” assuming the roles originated by Lily Tomlin when the show, by Tomlin’s partner Jane Wagner, debuted in 1985.

“SNL” is contending with its most dramatic cast overhaul in years. Eight cast members — Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Chris Reddd, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari — are gone as the show begins its 48th season.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Svengoolie’ horror show host Rich Koz getting monthlong Halloween TV tribute
Trevor Noah says he’ll leave ‘The Daily Show’
‘Entergalactic’: Kid Cudi turns new songs into an electrifying musical love story
‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Hats off to Disney+ for making a perfectly pleasant sequel
Rapper Coolio, known for hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Latest
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Man killed in Roseland shooting hours after another fatally shot in same block
The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 9 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, where a 30-year-old man was fatally shot just hours earlier.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michael Kopech had surgery on his right knee.
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech has knee surgery
Team says Kopech will be ready for spring training without restrictions
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was shot and killed Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington Heights.
Crime
Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side
A boy, 14, and a man, 19, were shot about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois v Wisconsin
College Sports
Just Sayin’: After pounding Wisconsin 34-10, Illini — finally — are back in the Big Ten fight
Go ahead, get excited. This is the best Illinois team since the Ron Zook years.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Alex Vlasic skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Breaking down the Blackhawks’ roster-spot battles as preseason continues
With roughly a week left until the opening NHL roster will be decided, Alec Regula, Alex Vlasic and Isaak Phillips remain on the bubble, likely fighting for two open spots.
By Ben Pope
 