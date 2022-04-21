The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Pam Grier will cover ‘everything’ in podcast of her career

The new season of “The Plot Thickens” podcast, which debuts this fall, promises to cover it all from “Foxy Brown” to her big comeback in “Jackie Brown” and beyond.

By LINDSEY BAHR | AP Film Writer
   
SHARE Pam Grier will cover ‘everything’ in podcast of her career
With over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, actress Pam Grier is ready to look back at her life and career in a new podcast debuting this fall.

With over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, actress Pam Grier is ready to look back at her life and career in a podcast debuting this fall.

AP

Pam Grier doesn’t look back that often. If she did, she said this week from New Mexico, “I’d be drinking.”

But when Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz called to ask if she’d consider being the focus of the new season of his podcast “The Plot Thickens,” she knew she had to do it. She’d listened to and loved the previous season that explored the career of Peter Bogdanovich and had an idea of what it would entail. But the main reason she wanted to do it? Her death. Really.

“You never know when you’re going to kick the bucket,” Grier said.

At 72, Grier is not ready to call it quits quite yet. She’s in the new “Pet Sematary” prequel as well as a thriller with Damon Wayans and is hard at work getting an adaptation of her 2010 memoir, “Foxy: My Life in Three Acts” off the ground. She said it’s likely to now be a miniseries as opposed to a film and she already has some exciting people ready to direct episodes.

But she is interested in thinking about her career with the wisdom and perspective she’s picked up along the way. After all, it’s been 49 years since she became a star and a trailblazer with “Coffy,” Jack Hill’s 1973 Blacksploitation classic about a nurse out to get revenge against the men who turned her niece into a drug addict. Full of violence, nudity and action, the low-budget pic became a hit and even managed to unseat James Bond from the top spot at the box office.

She remembers getting a call from a theater chain owner at the time saying that, “People are going to be mad at you, Pammy. Your movies make a lot of money. They stay in the theaters too long, they can’t get them out.”

The theater owner told her that the theaters were full of college students, military types, white people, Black people, fathers, sons, mothers and daughters, and that people were coming back multiple times.

“The word ‘iconic’ is overused in this industry, but Pam has been a true revolutionary regarding the depiction of Black women in Hollywood,” Mankiewicz said. “Pam’s characters are unapologetic, tough and fiercely independent, just like she was when she started in Hollywood five decades ago and remains to this day.”

To prepare for their talks, Grier rewatched some of her early films and while she can look back fondly on what she accomplished, she’s also baffled by one aspect: “The fact that I did all those stunts, running and jumping without a sport bra,” she said.

Grier had her ups and downs in an industry that despite the early, unambiguous success, didn’t seem to know what to do with her. The podcast, which debuts this fall, promises to cover it all from “Foxy Brown” to her big comeback in “Jackie Brown” and beyond.

“It’s going to be off the hook,” Grier said. “I covered everything. Everything.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Robert Morse, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 90
‘Unbearable Weight’: A kooky Nicolas Cage movie entertains but could have been kookier
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 21-27
‘The Bad Guys’ gives some good lines to its animated animals
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ film company over Alec Baldwin shooting
The Latest
Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of “Mad Men” held in Los Angeles on May 17, 2015.&nbsp;The Emmy-nominated actor died Wednesday.
Entertainment and Culture
Robert Morse, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 90
More recently, Morse played the autocratic and eccentric leader of an advertising agency in “Mad Men,” AMC’s hit drama that debuted in 2007.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
AIR_POLLUTION_CAUSES____img0023A.7415.jpg
Environment
Chicago air pollution among the worst in the U.S., new report finds
The American Lung Association ranked the Chicago metro area’s levels of smog and particle pollution among the top 25 in the country.
By Brett Chase
 
Paresh Chhatrala was struck by a driver Saturday at Madison and Peoria streets.
News
Bicyclist dies days after being struck in West Loop by driver who sped away
Paresh Chhatrala was biking on Madison Street Saturday night when an oncoming driver swerved to avoid a metal plate on the road at Peoria Street and struck him, police said.
By David Struett
 
“He’s the anchor to our defense,” DeMar DeRozan said of Bulls teammate Alex Caruso.
Bulls
Bulls guard Alex Caruso doing more than paying ‘price of admission’
Not only is Caruso the head of the snake on defense, but he was the voice behind a Game 2 game plan from Bulls coach Billy Donovan that had the Bucks confused and second guessing most of the night.
By Joe Cowley
 
In 1970, 7,326 inmates were in the prison system. The population hit a peak in 2013 with nearly 50,000 inmates. By the end of 2019, though, the population had fallen to 38,145 and to 27,857 by the end of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.
Politics
Washington group blames Illinois prison population’s nearly fourfold rise since 1970s on ‘extreme’ sentencing laws
FAMM is calling for a series of changes, including repealing mandatory sentences. But passing such reforms in Illinois will be tough this year.
By Frank Main
 