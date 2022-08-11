The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Day Shift’: Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in humdrum Netflix action film

Weak buddy-movie premise pairs the tapped-out hero with a geeky partner (Dave Franco).

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Day Shift’: Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in humdrum Netflix action film
DS_UNIT_002.JPG

Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter who needs some good moneymaking missions in “Day Shift.”

Netflix

They have this thing in the movies called the Ratchet Pull, and you’ve seen it dozens upon dozens of times. Basically, cables and harnesses and wires and winches, etc., are rigged in a way that makes it appear as if a character is flying through the air in an action sequence—whether they’re a superhero soaring to the heavens, an action star leaping off a motorcycle, or a villain who gets punched or kicked so hard they’re launched into a wall or through a window. That kind of thing.

In the unremarkable and disposable Netflix vampire action film “Day Shift,” Jamie Foxx and friends (and stunt doubles) engage in one Ratchet Pull stunt after another, in fight scene after fight scene. Some of these stunts are so violent and comedically over the top, you can practically see the wires; at one point, Foxx’s Bud Jablonski actually exclaims, “This m----------- threw me UP the stairs?”

Yes, because stunts.

‘Day Shift’

Untitled

Netflix presents a film directed by JJ Perry and written by Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten. Rated R (for strong violence and gore, and language). Running time: 111 minutes. Available Friday on Netflix.

“Day Shift” also includes a plethora of gruesome stabbings, stompings, shootings and be-headings, done in a kind of “From Dusk Till Dawn” style. The action is admittedly well-choreographed, as first-time feature director J.J. Perry has a long and impressive resume as a stunt coordinator and certainly knows the territory. Problem is, we’re saddled with a half-baked script that plays like a high-concept elevator pitch: Buddy Cop Movie, But With Vampires. Ho ho hum.

“Day Shift” wastes no time in delivering the Big Reveal that Foxx’s Bud Jablonski isn’t really a downtrodden, middle-aged pool man working in Los Angeles; he’s actually a veteran vampire hunter. Two minutes into the film, Bud has entered a house where he encounters a seemingly benign and helpless old lady, who is in fact a vampire, and let’s just say it takes some doing for Bud to finally put this creature out of its misery.

Now let’s cut to the obligatory scenes in which we learn Bud is estranged from (but of course still in love with) the lovely and amazing Jocelyn (Meagan Good), who just couldn’t take Bud’s absentee father tendencies regarding their precocious daughter Paige (Zion Broadnax). Even now, when Bud has Paige for a few hours, he lets her eat the wrong kinds of foods, and of course he’s late in bringing her back home. Oh that Bud!

Jocelyn informs Bud that if he doesn’t come up with $5,000 to pay for Paige’s private school, and another $5,000 to cover the cost of the braces she needs, she’s going to take Paige and move to Florida, where Jocelyn’s mother lives. Bud says just give me a week and I’ll come up with the cash. (It should be noted, Jocelyn is absolutely clueless about Bud being a vampire hunter. She thinks he’s just a hapless pool man, and doesn’t question how he’s going to come up with 10 grand in a week.)

Bud has been working as a freelance vampire hunter because he was kicked out of the “union” for numerous violations, but he needs some fast cash and some great leads (vampire teeth are worth big bucks), so he enlists the help of his old pal Big John Elliott (Snoop Dogg) to get him back with the vampire-fighting International Operations Bureau. They allow Bud back in on a trial basis, with one caveat: He has to bring along a partner, the nerdy bureaucrat and vampire expert Seth (Dave Franco), who will make sure Bud plays it by the book as he hunts down the bloodsucking population in the San Fernando Valley. Now we’ve got the typical buddy cop stuff, with Bud telling the geeky Seth to just stay out of his way, and Seth reacting to violent encounters by peeing his pants (not once, but twice) and throwing up, and isn’t that always hilarious.

DS_UNIT_014.JPG

Nerdy bureaucrat Seth (Dave Franco) is assigned to keep Bud in check.

Netflix

Making matters more complicated for Bud is the emergence of the scowling villain Audrey (Karla Souza), an ambitiously ruthless vampire (with a day job as a Realtor) who has developed a type of sunscreen that will allow vamps to go out in the daylight. “We already own the night, but my product will allow us to seize the day!” proclaims Audrey. Oooh, you should contact Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos or the gang at “Shark Tank”; they might want to get behind such a revolutionary new product.

We learn that vampires once ruled the Valley as gods who were worshiped by mere mortals, and Audrey has grand plans to return the vamps to their rightful place. But first she’s gotta take down Bud Jablonski because it’s personal, as that old lady Bud killed in the opening act was actually Audrey’s daughter. Now, Audrey will take Bud’s daughter as her revenge—or will Bud win the day and make enough money to make sure Paige can go back to school with braces on her teeth?

You’re not going to Ratchet Pull the ending out of me!

Next Up In Movies & TV
Post Malone concert documentary is all flash, no substance
‘Five Days at Memorial’: How Katrina forced life-or-death decisions at a New Orleans hospital
‘Emily the Criminal’: Aubrey Plaza takes up credit card fraud in a performance several points above prime
Kenan Thompson to host Emmy Awards telecast
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ a smart horror comedy about some very dumb people
‘Life As a Rolling Stone’: four-part docuseries sheds light on iconic band
The Latest
U.S. Attorney General Garland Delivers A Statement At Department Of Justice
Editorials
Merrick Garland says little, but sets the record straight on Trump ‘raid’
Garland claps back against days of fevered criticism claiming that the search was part of a politically motivated scheme to discredit the former president.
By CST Editorial Board
 
George Hatfield (Mark Ulrich, from left) and Frank Merriam (Terry Hamilton) strategize with political consultants Leone Baxter (Tyler Meredith) and Clem Whitaker (Yuriy Sardarov) in “Campaigns, Inc.”&nbsp;
Theater
Early days of ‘fake news’ fuel the politics of ‘Campaigns, Inc.’ at TimeLine Theatre
What “Campaigns, Inc.” could use is a tighter focus on its central characters’ mercenary motivations.
By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
 
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s play for long-awaited Chicago casino now up to state regulators — but hopes to open temporary site next year face long odds
Bally’s has filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board seeking approval for a $1.7 billion riverfront casino-resort. The city is hoping a temporary casino can open by next summer. But the board has up to a year to review the application, with the possibility of an extension beyond that.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
A rendering of the building at 345 N. Morgan St. that’s expected to open in September and will house investment firm Wellington Management’s new offices.
Business
Investment firm Wellington Management heads to Fulton Market
In an expansion of its Chicago operations, the company is leasing space from developer Sterling Bay.
By David Roeder
 
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Sept. 28, 2021, on the South Side.
Columnists
New report reveals Obama Foundation fundraising dips; CEO Valerie Jarrett paid $592,905 in 2021
The Obama Foundation reported on its new IRS 990 that in 2021, the foundation collected $159.6 million, down from $171 million in 2020.
By Lynn Sweet
 