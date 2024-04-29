The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
'Daily Show' coming to Chicago for Democratic convention

It’s the second late-night series to announce local convention plans, after CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

By  Darel Jevens
   
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart meets with writers at a commercial break while broadcasting from St. Paul, Minnesota, during the 2008 Republican National Convention.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Keeping up its tradition of onsite political nomination coverage, “The Daily Show” plans to be in Chicago for Democratic National Convention in August, Comedy Central announced Monday.

The comedy news show also will be in Milwaukee in July for the Republican convention.

It’s the second late-night series to announce Chicago convention plans, after CBS’ “The Late Show,” starring “Daily Show” alum Stephen Colbert. While Colbert will be setting up shop at the Auditorium Theatre during DNC week, his show will be staying put in New York for the GOP meetup.

“The Daily Show” did not reveal the venue where its episodes will originate or who will anchor them. In recent months, returning host Jon Stewart has been handling Monday night episodes, with Tuesday-Thursday shows fronted by the team’s various senior correspondents.

The series was last in Chicago in 2017 for a week of episodes at the Athenaeum Theatre starring former host Trevor Noah.

