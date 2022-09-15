The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
4 comedians added to ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast

Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Devon Walker have signed on for Season 48, starting Oct. 1 on NBC.

By  Erin Jensen | USA Today
   
newsnl.png

Molly Kearney (from left), Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Devon Walker will be part of the “Saturday Night Live” cast this fall.

NBC

Soon to be “live from New York”: four new “SNL” cast members.

NBC’s sketch comedy series, which willdebutits 48th season on NBC and Peacock Oct. 1, announced Thursday it has added four fresh comedians to its cast: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

As the show’s most recent season ended, “SNL”said goodbye toPete Davidson,Kate McKinnon,Kyle MooneyandAidy Bryant in May. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari were not asked to return.

More about the show’s new players:

Marcello Hernandez

The Miami-born standup was among the on-the-brink stand-ups named a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in July.

Molly Kearney

The Cleveland native has appeared in Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own”and Disney+ revival of “The Mighty Ducks.”Kearney was alsofeatured in Comedy Central’s 2019 “Up Next” showcase.

Michael Longfellow

You might’ve seen this Phoenix native on Netflix’s “Introducing ...” or NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” which aired in 2019. In 2017, Longfellow was also named one of the “Comics to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival.

Devon Walker

Walker, who hales from Austin, Texas, has racked up writing credits forNetflix’s animated comedy “Big Mouth” andFreeform’s “Everything’s Trash” starringPhoebe Robinson. Walker was a part ofComedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017.

