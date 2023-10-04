The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny slated to host ‘SNL’ as post-strike season gets underway

The long-running sketch comedy show will premiere Season 49 on Oct. 14, NBC announced Wednesday.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny slated to host ‘SNL’ as post-strike season gets underway
Superstar singer Bad Bunny is set to host and be musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 21.

Superstar singer Bad Bunny is set to host and be musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 21.

AP

NEW YORK — Live from New York ... it’s the return of “Saturday Night Live” after last season was cut short because of the writers strike.

The long-running sketch comedy show will premiere Season 49 on Oct. 14, NBC announced Wednesday. Former cast member Pete Davidson will host, making good on a plan to have him host last May. The comedian will be joined by first-time musical guest Ice Spice.

The following week, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as host and musical guest. While the Grammy winner has performed on the show before, it’ll be his hosting debut.

The entire cast from Season 48 will return, along with one new addition: Chloe Troast, as a featured player.

Davidson had been set to host May 6, alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but his episode was the first to be cut after the writers strike started just days before. The writers strike was declared over Sept. 26 after Writers Guild of America board members approved a contract agreement with studios. While Hollywood actors are still on strike for most television and theatrical work, the “SNL” cast can resume performing as variety shows operate under a different contract.

Other late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” have also returned.

“I’m excited to do some more ‘SNL,’” cast member James Austin Johnson, known for impressions of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, told The Associated Press earlier this week. “It moves quick.”

Alicia Rancilio and Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’ an engrossing achievement by the late, great William Friedkin
‘She Came to Me’ characters are too unbearable to be funny
‘The Royal Hotel’ offers subtle menace as drunks harass the new help at a remote pub
‘The Road Dog’: Every line, every sad club feels real in portrait of a self-destructive comic
Beyoncé documentary to chronicle ‘Renaissance’ tour
‘Reptile’: Benicio Del Toro’s mesmerizing detective elevates a convoluted thriller
The Latest
Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson switched from No. 17 to No. 16 this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jason Dickinson readjusting to grinder role after last year’s top-six cameo
Out of necessity, the Hawks used Dickinson in a more offensive role the second half of last season. Now back on a new-look fourth line with Nick Foligno and Corey Perry, though, he feels more at home.
By Ben Pope
 
NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen (91) fist pumps as he celebrates a victory after winning the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR bringing back Chicago Street Race in 2024 with shorter road closures
NASCAR returns to Chicago despite pushback from politicians and downtown residents as Mayor Brandon Johnson cites new financial terms.
By David StruettFran Spielman, and 2 more
 
Bonnie Raitt performs at last month’s Americana Honors &amp; Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Oct. 5-11: The Mix
Bonnie Raitt’s post-Grammy victory tour, a Broadway-bound Louis Armstrong musical and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns are among this week’s entertainment highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Alderpersons attend a City Council meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 .
City Hall
Small steps, slight delay for key parts of Johnson’s progressive agenda
Phasing out the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers has been teed up for a final vote on Friday. The City Council also created a working group to study reopening shuttered mental health clinics and held a hearing on a plan to create a dedicated fund to combat homelessness.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_116300356.jpg
Bears
Bears lay it on the line vs. Commanders’ dominant front four
Injuries and absences have robbed the Bears’ offensive line of any continuity, but — possibly with Teven Jenkins returning — they’ll have to get it together quickly Thursday night against Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and one of the best defensive lines in the NFL
By Mark Potash
 