Stephen Colbert’s burst appendix takes ‘Late Show’ off the air

Surgery recovery wipes out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday episodes of the CBS talk show.

By  Associated Press
   
Stephen Colbert appears on “The Late Show” on Nov. 16.

CBS

Six weeks after COVID-19 shuttered Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” the show is again sidelined as the host recovers from a burst appendix.

The comedian revealed on social media Monday that he’s recovering after surgery, wiping out planned shows for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas,” the former Second City actor joked.

He expressed gratitude to his doctors and also to his wife, Evie, and his kids “for putting up with me.”

Colbert had a busy three shows planned, including guests Jennifer Garner, Baz Luhrmann, Patrick Stewart and Kelsey Grammer and the return of former bandleader Jon Batiste. In addition, Barbra Streisand was to take “The Colbert Questionert” in a bonus segment from last week’s interview with the actor-singer

In mid-October, Colbert contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a week’s worth of shows, although he hosted one from his home, like he did during the pandemic.

