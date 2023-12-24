Jeremy Allen White learns ‘brutality’ of wrestling in ‘Iron Claw’ role

For Jeremy Allen White, training for “The Iron Claw” with professional wrestler Chavo Guerrero was an eye-opening experience.

“It was surprising,” said White, 32, who portrays real-life world champion Kerry Von Erich in the film, which opened in theaters on Friday. “I knew, obviously, it takes athleticism. But man, it’s such a crazy combination. It’s gymnastics, it’s combat sports and it’s dance.”

Those details were new to White because, unlike his friends growing up, he did not know much about the craft. As he and co-stars Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simmons learned choreography for weeks in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, White also experienced what he calls “the brutality of the ring.”

“The ropes aren’t actually ropes,” he said. “They’re kind of like metal cables covered with a little bit of rubber. And then the mat is just plywood with springs with a tiny bit of rubber. … We had a lot of really talented, professional wrestlers we were working with, so they didn’t hurt me. But if anything did damage to me, it was the object of the ring.”

With his role in the movie drawing praise from critics, and massive anticipation for his return as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in Season 3 of Chicago-based show “The Bear,” White’s star continues to rise.

Directed by Sean Durkin, “The Iron Claw” (now in theaters) is based on the true story of the Von Erich family of wrestlers from Texas, who came to prominence in the 1980s. The family members endured so many heartbreaking tragedies that they were referred to as being “cursed.” So, as Kerry Von Erich, White had to not only convey the athlete’s wrestling prowess, but his serious injury and crippling depression.

White said that challenge drew him to the role.

“And then also the relationship between brothers was something interesting to explore,” he added. “There had to be this quiet competition between these men, but there also had to be this love and support.”

From left, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron, play the wrestling Von Erich brothers in “The Iron Claw.” A24

The film is supported by the man Efron plays, real-life wrestler Kevin Von Erich, who is the only one of the brothers still living.

“He did give Sean his blessing in telling the story, with one caveat, which was just, ‘Make sure it’s clear how much me and my brothers loved each other, and how much we cared for each other,’” said White, who hopes the film will inspire viewers to connect with their loved ones.

“To have that instinct to call your brother or sister or … reach out to someone that you care for when you leave the film, I think that’s the feeling that we want to try and give,” White said.

Family dynamics were also a major plot point on Season Two of “The Bear,” which explored Carmy’s complicated relationship with his volatile mother, Donna, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis, who first appeared on the standout “Fishes” episode.

White recalled a special moment he shared with Curtis on the first day of filming.

“She just looked into my eyes and held me for a moment,” White said.

“And then she gave me a big hug for about a minute, still no words. And then she separated and looked me in the eyes again, sort of nodded and walked away. It was this moment of, ‘You know, some strange things are about to happen, and I’m sorry for what is about to happen.’ I think she just really wanted to have a loving, connected moment before we explored Carmy and Donna’s relationship.”

Curtis was just one of several guest stars on the episode, which also featured Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson and John Mulaney.

“I was just surprised that they wanted to be a part of our thing,” White said. “I definitely did have a concern of it becoming a distraction for the audience. … [But] everybody really disappeared in the most beautiful way into that world, into their characters.”

Jeremy Allen White says filming on Season Three of “The Bear” will start in February or March. FX

White admitted that there is some pressure to have another impactful episode like “Fishes” and Season 1’s “Review,” which was shot in one take.

“But that’s not my job,” he said, laughing. ‘That’s for Chris [Storer, the show’s creator] to figure out. … I’m sure we’ll take a swing of some sort in the third season.”

The cast will start filming in Chicago in February or March, said White, who lives in Los Angeles. During his downtime, he said he enjoys visiting the Art Institute of Chicago and the Avec Mediterranean restaurant.

“I got to know everybody there really well, and they always took really good care of me,” White said. “And I’d go to Richard’s Bar, and then the Italian restaurant next door [La Scarola], which is so great.”

Although White hasn’t read scripts for the new season, he said he wouldn’t mind seeing deeper dives into characters such as line cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), as well as Carmy’s sister, Sugar (Abby Elliott), and her husband, Pete (Chris Witaske).

“Early on, Chris [Storer] and I — even before shooting the pilot — we’d get together and go for walks and talk about the show,” White said. “It was important for us to hopefully make a show that felt true and honest to the back of the house [of a restaurant]. If those people could watch the show and we could get a simple head nod walking into restaurants after the show came out, then we did our job.”