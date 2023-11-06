‘The Bear’ renewed for Season 3

The hugely popular and critically acclaimed TV series “The Bear” will be returning for a third season, it was announced Monday.

The FX/Hulu series that follows the day-to-day lives of the staff at a rundown Chicago beef sandwich joint stars Jeremy Allen White as highbrow chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto who returns home to reluctantly take up the family business he inherited following the death of his brother, eventually deciding to transform the shop into the restaurant of his dreams.

In the process, viewers are drawn into the personal lives of all the quirky characters whose life stories intersect at the restaurant, including sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the often-exasperating Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), wealthy Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), cynical Chef Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce), handyman Fak (Matty Matheson), troubled Chef Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) and Carmy’s sister Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott).

Created by Christopher Storer, the half-hour dramedy series has already won several industry awards including a Golden Globe for best actor for White in 2023. The show is currently nominated for 13 primetime Emmy Awards including outstanding comedy series. Winners will be announced on Jan. 15.

The first two seasons of the show are currently streaming on Hulu.