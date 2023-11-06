The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

‘The Bear’ renewed for Season 3

The hugely popular show is currently nominated for 13 primetime Emmy Awards. Winners will be announced on Jan. 15.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE ‘The Bear’ renewed for Season 3
Carmy (Jeremy Allen White, left) confronts Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, right) as Marcus (Lionel Boyce, center) looks on in a scene from “The Bear.”

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White, left) confronts Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as Marcus (Lionel Boyce) looks on in a scene from “The Bear.”

FX

The hugely popular and critically acclaimed TV series “The Bear” will be returning for a third season, it was announced Monday.

The FX/Hulu series that follows the day-to-day lives of the staff at a rundown Chicago beef sandwich joint stars Jeremy Allen White as highbrow chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto who returns home to reluctantly take up the family business he inherited following the death of his brother, eventually deciding to transform the shop into the restaurant of his dreams.

Related

In the process, viewers are drawn into the personal lives of all the quirky characters whose life stories intersect at the restaurant, including sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the often-exasperating Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), wealthy Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), cynical Chef Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce), handyman Fak (Matty Matheson), troubled Chef Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) and Carmy’s sister Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott).

Created by Christopher Storer, the half-hour dramedy series has already won several industry awards including a Golden Globe for best actor for White in 2023. The show is currently nominated for 13 primetime Emmy Awards including outstanding comedy series. Winners will be announced on Jan. 15.

The first two seasons of the show are currently streaming on Hulu.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Holiday Movie Preview 2023: 10 movies Roeper can’t wait to see
Longtime Chicagoland meteorologist Tom Skilling honored by U.S. reps
‘Sly’ documentary on Sylvester Stallone’s life could have gone a few more rounds
CBS hires comedian Taylor Tomlinson for show in Corden’s time slot
‘Rustin’ a routine biopic blessed with electrifying star, Colman Domingo, in title role
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 2-8: The Mix
The Latest
Dan Blaszinski holds the biggest smallmouth bass of the year he caught from Green Bay. Provided photo
Sports
Big football from Green Bay (ahem, smallmouth bass)
Dan Blaszinski caught his biggest smallmouth bass of the year from Green Bay on Frday.
By Dale Bowman
 
Bicyclists in a rural area. Chicago-based World Bicycle Relief donates bicycles to&nbsp;students, health workers and entrepreneurs in low-income areas around the world.
Other Views
Illinois innovators help improve lives of those in need abroad
Illinoisans have pioneered low-cost, basic interventions with huge returns in fostering a better quality of life in some of the poorest parts of the world, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin writes.
By Sen. Dick Durbin
 
Mariah Carey (pictured at Madison Square Garden in 2022) brings her Christmas show to the United Center on Dec. 3.
Holiday Guide 2023
10 concerts sure to light up stages during in the coming weeks
Mariah Carey makes wishes come true, Liz Phair revisits the ’90s, and Doja Cat comes back strong.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
Judge George Strickland accepted the plea deal, which requires Crimo Jr. to serve 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and orders him to give up his own gun ownership card and surrender any weapons.
By David Struett
 
Former Ald. Ed Burkę enters the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Monday for the start of his corruption trial.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Jury selection begins as Ed Burke, ‘figurehead of the old regime,’ faces historic corruption trial
The stage has been set for another legal clash at the Dirksen courthouse. But it’s unclear whether another central political figure, former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, will make an appearance in the courtroom.
By Jon Seidel
 