Actor Ryan O’Neal, starred in ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ dies at 82

Actor Ryan O’Neal, who skyrocketed to superstardom in the 1970 blockbuster “Love Story” has died, according to several media reports Friday evening. He was 82.

O’Neal’s son Patrick, confirmed his father’s passing with a post on social media, which read, in part: “So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.”

O’Neal, who had already made splash as a heartthrob when he starred in the 1960s provocative primetime TV series “Peyton Place,” became a worldwide star for portraying wealthy Ivy League law student Oliver Barrett IV opposite Ali MacGraw’s middle-class Radcliffe music student Jennifer Cavalleri in “Love Story.” O’Neal received an Academy Award nomination for his role.

Jenny (Ali MacGraw) attends one of Oliver’s (Ryan O’Neal) hockey games at Harvard in “Love Story.” Paramount Pictures

The actor revealed in 2012 that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. He earlier had battled chronic myelogenous leukemia, which was in remission.

O’Neal would follow up his “Love Story” success with “What’s Up, Doc” opposite Barbra Streisand in 1972, followed by “Paper Moon” in 1973 opposite his 9-year-old daughter, Tatum O’Neal, in which the two portrayed Depression-era con artists. Tatum would win an Oscar for her performance.

Con artists Moses Pray (Ryan O’Neal) and Addie Loggins (Tatum O’Neal) make a daring getaway from the sheriff in Peter Bogdanovich’s “Paper Moon.” Paramount Pictures

Other film credits include “A Clockwork Orange,” “Barry Lyndon,” “The Main Event” and “A Bridge Too Far.”

In real life, O’Neal was married and divorced twice, and had a 30-year, on-and-off relationship with the late actress Farrah Fawcett, who died in 2009.

This story will be updated.