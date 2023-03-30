The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe’s tech workplace comedy has a promising startup

Breezy Netflix show pairs the engaging, agelessly handsome actor with his son.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe’s tech workplace comedy has a promising startup
Unstable_S1_E4_00_06_38_19R.jpg

On “Unstable,” Rob Lowe (left) is joined by his real-life son, John Owen Lowe, as well as co-star Aaron Branch.

NETFLIX

Paul Rudd is the go-to guy when we talk about actors of a certain age who never seem to actually age — but what about Rob Lowe, who is somehow 59 years old and is still so annoyingly, er, I mean impressively youthful? As Jim Belushi’s Bernie famously said to Lowe’s Danny in “About Last Night…” in 1986, “You know what your problem is? Your face. Wise up, man, you’re TOO good-looking.”

Still true to this day, man! To be sure, Lowe was known mostly for pretty-boy roles early in his career, but he’s also a grind-it-out, team-player, working actor who has wisely taken supporting roles in acclaimed series from “The West Wing” to “Parks and Recreation,” and he has played against type as the foil in films such as “Wayne’s World” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

In the new Netflix comedy series “Unstable,” Lowe is perfectly cast and delivers some of his finest work as the eccentric-but-not-quite-crazy biotech billionaire genius Ellis Dragon (he’s sort of a cuddly, apolitical version of Elon Musk, so I guess he’s really not like Musk at all). Lowe’s son John Owen Lowe is also perfectly cast (and quite good), given he’s playing Ellis’ prodigal son Jackson, who returns home to California from New York City to live and work with his father, as they both process their grief following the death of Ellis’ wife/Jackson’s mother.

‘Unstable’

Untitled

An eight-episode series available Thursday on Netflix.

Executive produced by the Lowes and Victor Fresco (“Santa Clarita Diet”), “Unstable” is comfortable, chuckle-inducing, occasionally touching, light-snack viewing, with each episode running between 20 to 26 minutes. Even though Ellis runs a large, forward-thinking company with presumably hundreds upon hundreds of employees, “Unstable” takes the form of the classic workplace comedy, in that a half-dozen or so main characters are constantly crossing paths while the background players stay in the background — and of course, we get some terrific guest star pop-ins.

Fred Armisen is his usual wonderful self as Leslie, who is Ellis’ therapist but is needier than even Ellis, and Alison Becker, who played the reporter Shauna Malwae-Tweep (who briefly dated Lowe’s Chris Traeger) on “Parks & Rec,” pops in as … a reporter who profiles Ellis for Time magazine and starts the interview by saying, “So, I heard you went crazy when your wife died, tell me about that.”

As for the main cast: In addition to the Lowes, who have a terrific, tense but loving dynamic as the effusive Ellis and the socially awkward Jackson, the standouts include Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) as Anna, the hilariously rigid CFO of the company; Aaron Branch as Jackson’s boyhood best friend Malcolm, who is a project manager and worships Ellis, and Rachel Marsh and Emma Ferreira as Luna and Ruby, respectively, who are biotech geniuses and BFFs. The latter two actors are so good playing such endearing characters, we can already envision them having their own spinoff someday. For now, though, they’re key players in a relatively breezy series that doesn’t try to reinvent the comedy mold and is content to deliver consistent laughs in a traditional and time-tested format.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee Nashville mass shooting
Things to do in Chicago March 30-April 5: The Mix
‘Tetris’: Taron Egerton fits perfectly into story of the classic game’s origins
‘Assassin’: It’s sad to see Bruce Willis in his final film, lacking his trademark twinkle
Chicago-born Mexican kid’s comic Xavier López, ‘Chabelo,’ dies at 88
Film goes to West Side looking for roots of gun violence, and solutions
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, March 30, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Melissa Joan Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Hart says she helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the school shooting in Nashville earlier this week. Hart said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday that she and her husband were headed to her kids’ school conferences Monday when they helped some students get away from the shooting that killed six people. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Nation/World
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee Nashville mass shooting
The actor said on Instagram that she and her husband were on their way to a school conference when they helped children escaping the Covenant School shooter to safety.
By Lisa Baumann | Associated Press
 
FILE - A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. U.S. Senate and House members proposed Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers, an idea that was pushed by airline unions but failed to gain traction last year.
Transportation
Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers
Proposed legislation would let the Transportation Security Administration ban people convicted or fined for assaulting or interfering with airline crew members.
By David Koenig | AP Airlines Writer
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
Crime
5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Ashburn
Fire officials said the high-speed crash occurred on West Columbus Avenue at 83rd Street. Three people are in serious to critical condition, and one is in traumatic arrest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference outside of the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Senate is preparing to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that green-lighted that March 2003 invasion of Iraq. The measure would end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nation/World
Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval many see as mistake
Senators voted 66-30 to repeal the 2002 measure that gave President Bush the green light to invade Iraq and the 1991 authorization that sanctioned the U.S.-led Gulf War.
By Mary Clare Jalonick | Associated Press
 