The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Queen Charlotte’ prequel lives up to the ‘Bridgerton’ standard of luster and lust

Netflix series features a brilliant star turn by India Amarteifio as the young sovereign commencing her difficult marriage with King George.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Queen Charlotte’ prequel lives up to the ‘Bridgerton’ standard of luster and lust
QUEENCHARLOTTE_106_Unit_05385RC.jpg

Indian Amarteifio plays the title role in “Queen Charlotte,” a German teen chosen to marry England’s King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

NETFLIX

“Loneliness is a battle even queens must fight for themselves.” – Lady Whistledown.

The Queen Charlotte we’ve come to know in “Bridgerton” is a formidable figure who is the most powerful person in the United Kingdom and the dominant tastemaker of London society—but is also consumed with the rumors peddled by the columnist known as Lady Whistledown. The queen consort initially comes across as rather icy, but beneath the steel exterior, her heart breaks for her husband King George III as he spirals further into dementia.

Golda Rosheuvel delivers magnificently layered work as Queen Charlotte, and it’s wonderful to see her return in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” but the “present-day,” i.e. Regency Era, queen is a supporting player in flash-forwards. This six-episode arc is primarily her origin story, with a brilliant star turn by India Amarteifio as the young queen.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Untitled

A six-episode series available Thursday on Netflix.

“Queen Charlotte” tells the tale of one Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, Germany, who is just 17 years old when she is plucked from relative obscurity and selected to be the bride of the young King George III. Filmed in the lavish and sparkling colors we’ve come to expect from the BEU (Bridgerton Extended Universe), featuring a heaving helping of sexual liaisons and delivering a poignant, star-crossed romance, “Queen Charlotte” is certain to be binge-worthy eye candy for the legions of fans of Shonda Rhimes’ smash hit creation.

The parallels to the real-life story of Meghan Markle are clear in the premiere episode of “Queen Charlotte,” as some members of the palace are taken aback by the “dark” color of this outsider from another country who will be marrying into the royal family. In what is dubbed “The Great Experiment,” it has been deemed that wealthy of people of color will be integrated into high society and bestowed with land and titles. Charlotte’s brother Adolphus (Tunji Kasim) brokers the deal for Charlotte to marry young King George (Corey Mylchreest, who looks as if he stepped off the cover of a romance novel), and just like that, the young and naïve but also smart and headstrong Charlotte is rushed into a marriage to man she will meet for the first time on her wedding day. Charlotte will now be forever bonded with George as they “live for the happiness and the misery of a great nation,” as it’s often phrased.

Amarteifo and Mylchreest have instant, Jane Austen-esque, period-piece rom-com chemistry from the get-go, as George goes to great lengths to avoid consummating the marriage while Charlotte gets increasingly frustrated with dining alone, or should we say without the king’s presence, because Charlotte is never really alone, what with staffers shadowing her every move and not even allowing her to pluck an orange from a tree without making a huge production out of it.

From time to time we flash forward several decades, with Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte at her wit’s end because none of her 13, that’s right, thirteen grown children has proved capable of producing a legitimate heir to the throne. The wonderful Adjoa Andoh returns as Lady Danbury in the Regency Era timeline, while Arsema Thomas is equally compelling playing the young Lady Danbury who befriends Charlotte and becomes a trusted advisor, even as she feels neglected and disrespected by her much older husband, the crude and social-climbing brute Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri).

When the young Charlotte and George finally christen the marital bed, it’s time for those trademark “Bridgerton” steamy scenes—but even this early on, we see signs of George’s mental health problems. Here is a man who is so young and handsome and charming and born to such privilege, and yet there is nothing he can do to control his future. We know how things will turn out for George, and it’s heartbreaking to see his character already on that long and tragic journey. (In this late 18th century setting, the methods of treating mental illness, even for someone with access to the “best” possible medical care, are ignorant at best, barbaric at worst.)

“Queen Charlotte” is filled with terrific supporting work, led by Michelle Fairley (“Game of Thrones”) as Princess Augusta, who is obsessed with her son and daughter-in-law producing an heir (“A baby seals the Great Experiment, we cannot fail!”) and Sam Clemmett as the young Brimsley, the queen’s secretary, who is involved in quite the sexually charged and complicated romance of his own, and we’ll reveal no more about that.

This being a “Bridgerton” chapter, we’re also treated to the requisite elaborate and breathtakingly beautiful dance/music numbers, e.g., an exquisitely choreographed ballroom soirée set to the sounds of “If I Ain’t Got You” by regular contributors Vitamin String Quartet. (Those big-production numbers often make for some of the most emotionally resonant moments as well, with key characters exchanging intimate dialogue, or sharing knowing glances across a room.) The costumes are gorgeous, the people are pretty, their problems are sometimes petty, sometimes life-altering. Whether “Queen Charlotte” is trafficking in frothy gossip or heavy dramatics, it’s never less than enthralling.

After all, this is a love story.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Rocket’s origin story elevates emotions of exhilarating ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Hollywood writers, slamming ‘gig economy,’ vote to go on strike
‘White House Plumbers’ a second-rate series about a third-rate burglary
Irritating ‘Fatal Attraction’ reboot ought to be ignored
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ tells the classic story with a few new hooks
Fun comedy ‘Polite Society’ marries matchmaking and martial arts
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
News
Man seriously injured in Red Line stabbing
Police said the man was in an argument with another man on the train when he was stabbed.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Asked to keep a secret, I did and angered my wife
She’s furious that husband didn’t tell her their son’s fiancee has a child on the way, which would have broken a confidence.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 3, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, leads a hearing in response to recent criticism of the ethical practices of some justices of the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been criticized for accepting luxury trips nearly every year for more than two decades from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nation/World
Senate Democrats’ effort to overhaul Supreme Court ethics faces GOP opposition
Democrats hope to strengthen ethics rules governing the nine justices in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted expensive vacations from a GOP donor.
By Kevin Freking | Associated Press
 
Trump accuser Jessica Leeds testifies on the witness stand with video of Donald Trump in computer screen in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Leeds, who said that Donald Trump silently molested her on an airliner in the late 1970s, testified Tuesday in support of writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that a flirtatious 1996 encounter with the future president ended in a violent sexual attack. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) ORG XMIT: NYJJ102
Nation/World
Woman testifies Donald Trump sexually assaulted her on a plane ‘with 40 zillion hands’
A woman testified in writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil case that Donald Trump molested her on a flight to New York in the 1970s. Trump has denied both women’s charges.
By Larry Neumeister | AP and Michael R. Sisak | Associated Press
 