The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Full Circle’: Kidnapping at the center of Soderbergh’s richly layered N.Y. drama

Claire Danes, Dennis Quaid star in ensemble series that follows three complex stories but ties them together beautifully.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Full Circle’: Kidnapping at the center of Soderbergh’s richly layered N.Y. drama
claire_danes_zazie_beetz.jpg

Zazie Beetz (right) plays a postal inspector in charge of solving a kidnapping related to the wealthy Sam (Claire Danes) on “Full Circle.”

Max

Unlike so many dramatic “limited” series that end on a note making it clear they’re hoping for and planning on a Season 2, Steven Soderbergh’s complex and richly layered and beautifully filmed “Full Circle” on Max does exactly what the title promises by the time we reach the final, perfect shot of its six-episode run: It brings us full circle in a way that makes every step of the journey so worthwhile.

Of course, many limited series merit a second season; heck, many of the characters in “Full Circle” could easily warrant a return visit. Still, there’s something especially rewarding about sticking with this series through some admittedly murky passages, only to see how the masterful Soderbergh and the veteran scribe Ed Solomon (who collaborated with Soderbergh on “Mosaic” and wrote the “Bill & Ted” trilogy and “Men in Black”) weave it all together in plausible and dramatically fashion. The ending of “Full Circle” ties up multiple storylines, and quite well.

With Soderbergh lensing New York City in visually striking tones, whether we’re in Washington Square Park or working-class neighborhoods, doorman buildings in Manhattan or bustling pizza joints, “Full Circle” tells a story of class warfare, immigration, family strife and festering wounds from long-held secrets from three distinct vantage points, with a kidnapping as the catalyst that eventually brings this trilogy of stories together.

‘Full Circle’

Untitled

Premieres with two episodes Thursday on Max and continues with two new episodes each Thursday through July 27.

On one side of the triangle, we have an eerie, supernatural-laced tale with the enigmatic and superstitious crime boss Mrs. Mahabir (CCH Pounder) mourning the loss of a loved one, which she believes cracked a protective circle around her family and unleashed a curse. Mrs. Mahabir is convinced the only way to close that circle is to orchestrate a crime that will restore balance to her world. Her brash and ambitious nephew Aked (Jharrel Jerome) is put in charge of the crime, and enlists the help of teenagers Louis (Gerald Jones) and Xavier (Sheyi Cole), who recently have arrived from Guyana and soon find themselves in way over their heads and desperate to return home before it’s too late.

In a New York seemingly a world away from the doings of Mrs. Mahabir, Derek (Timothy Olyphant) and Sam (Claire Danes) are a wealthy couple living in a spacious apartment and fretting over their socially awkward son Jared (Ethan Stoddard), who has a habit of losing things. Sam and Derek handle the media empire of Sam’s father, the ponytailed and quite pompous “Chef Jeff” (Dennis Quaid), who has become a hugely successful and famous culinary brand through his TV appearances and his books and his Chef Jeff-ness.

cch_pounder.jpg

The enigmatic Mrs. Mahabir (CCH Pounder) believes a crime must be committed to restore balance to her family.

Max

Finally, we have a U.S. postal inspector with the unlikely name of Melody Harmony (Zazie Beetz), a whip-smart detective who has borderline personality disorder and a tendency to be her own worst enemy, and her disheveled, cynical, put-upon boss, Manny Broward (Jim Gaffigan), who might not be the hapless schlub he pretends to be. For reasons I’m still not entirely sure of, it’s these postal inspectors who take the lead when a teenager is taken off the streets of Manhattan, with the kidnappers phoning in a very specific set of ransom demands.

The kidnapping goes sideways, and that’s putting it mildly. This sets off a chain of events that will result in bloodshed, shocking family secrets, revelations about crimes committed 20 years in the past — you know, the usual stuff that hits the fan when we get a modern-day film noir in which perhaps no one can truly be trusted.

Director Soderbergh and writer Solomon do a wondrous job of juggling so many characters and storylines (there are at least a half-dozen other subplots and key characters we haven’t even mentioned), and the cast is superb. Claire Danes can play this kind of frazzled, upper-class professional with the best of them, while Dennis Quaid and Timothy Olyphant play variations on characters they’ve handled so well in the past. CCH Pounder is her usual magnificent self, and Gerald Jones and Sheyi Cole are outstanding as the young Guyanese who see the American Dream instantly turn into the American Nightmare.

Perhaps most compelling is the pairing of Beetz and Gaffigan as the postal inspectors. Beetz delivers electric and almost frighteningly effective work as the obsessive Melody, who often sounds paranoid with her wild declarations — until those declarations turn out to be right. Gaffigan has proved again and again that in addition to being one of the best stand-ups in the world, he’s a versatile and compelling dramatic actor. As we noted, “Full Circle” stands so well on its own, but a prequel featuring Melody Harmony and Manny Broward would no doubt make for outstanding television.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘SNL’ star James Austin Johnson brings his offbeat takes on Donald Trump, Joe Biden to Chicago
Andrea Evans, daytime soap opera star, dies of breast cancer at 66
‘The Afterparty’: In the funny mystery’s Season 2, more film genres are satirized in style
Jamie Foxx, out of view for months, resurfaces on Chicago River boat
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ a meandering father-son frightfest
In latest ‘Mission: Impossible,’ astonishing stunts surround a routine thriller plot
The Latest
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Security guard at Farragut Career Academy charged with sexually assaulting student
Romel Campoverde, 43 and charged with criminal sexual assault, has been removed from the school pending an official investigation, according to the school and police.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
A shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Business
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
Over the past two months, inflation has slowed rapidly — from nearly 5% in April to just 3% in June.
By Christopher Rugaber | AP
 
Chef Jason Hammel is photographed inside Marisol Restaurant &amp; Bar, his tony eatery located inside the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Food and Restaurants
A culinary collaboration with the MCA’s Marisol restaurant provides a unique creative outlet for Chicago chefs
Launched in May, the ongoing program at the Museum of Contemporary Art aims to uplift local culinary talent by showcasing their signature dishes on Marisol’s lunch menu.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 
Jonathan Novio with one of the biggest steelhead he caught during his quest for a steelhead every month of a year; this one came in mid-November from Waukegan.
Outdoors
Chasing and catching a steelhead every month
Jonathan Novio set out to catch a steelhead every month and did it, though he pushed it the month he got married.
By Dale Bowman
 
police_tape.jpg
Crime
Schaumburg police investigating whether suspect in 10-year-old girl’s murder was involved in death of woman days earlier
Antonio Monroe, 44, from Blue Island, was arrested over the weekend and charged with the strangling the girl Saturday after grabbing her as she played with her 6-year-old sister outside a home in Rockford, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 