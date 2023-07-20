The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture News

Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life philosophy 50 years after his death

The 50th anniversary of Lee’s death on Thursday drew fans to exhibitions in Hong Kong on his life and career. They also laid flowers at his statue at the city’s Avenue of Stars.

By  Associated Press
   
Kanis Leung
SHARE Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life philosophy 50 years after his death
Hong_Kong_Bruce_Lee.jpg

Fans in Hong Kong gather in front of the statue of martial artist Bruce Lee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death on Thursday.

Associated Press

HONG KONG — Fans of late martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who broke negative stereotypes around Asian men in films, gathered in Hong Kong this week to commemorate their idol’s death half a century ago, remembering his legacy and his life philosophy on persistence.

Lee, who was born in San Francisco but raised in the Asian financial hub, was famous for his martial arts talent and his fight against racist portrayals of Asians on big and small screens in the 1960s and ’70s. He died at the height of his fame from an allergic reaction to painkillers when he was 32.

Bruce_Lee.jpg

A fan flexes near a statue of Bruce Lee on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront promenade in Hong Kong, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the martial arts star’s death on July 20. Many fans say Lee’s philosophy inspired them from a young age.

Getty Images

The 50th anniversary of Lee’s death on Thursday drew fans to exhibitions in Hong Kong on his life and career. They also laid flowers at his statue at the Avenue of Stars, a tourist attraction modeled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the Kowloon shore of Victoria Harbor.

A government-run museum organized a camp for students to learn about Lee’s legacy by introducing them to Jeet Kune Do, the martial arts style that Lee invented and practiced. The museum also screened his films.

Many of Lee’s supporters said his philosophy inspired them since they were young, even though many only learned about him and his works after his death.

Sophie Uekawa, a translator, said she was initially attracted to Lee’s muscular body and smooth moves on TV. But she was later impressed by his words, including about how unhappy circumstances eventually pass. When Uekawa was bullied by schoolmates in secondary school, Lee’s quotes helped her endure feelings of helplessness.

“It can be said that he is my savior,” Uekawa said.

Lee began his career as a child actor in the 1940s and started learning Chinese kung fu when he was 13. He moved back to the U.S. in 1959 and studied philosophy at the University of Washington.

The superstar fought hard against racist stereotypes in the U.S. entertainment industry where Asian men were often portrayed as servants, unskilled workers or evil geniuses in Hollywood.

Lee eventually went back to Hong Kong and made hits like “The Big Boss” and “Fist of Fury.” His last film, “Enter the Dragon,” was released six days after his death and became his most popular movie. He was one of the first Asian actors to attain Hollywood megastardom and fanned a kung fu craze that swept the world.

On Thursday, W Wong, the chairperson of a Bruce Lee fan club in Hong Kong, was touched to see fans from different countries, including Britain and Korea, gathering at Lee’s statue to pay tribute to him.

But Wong said demographics of the club established nearly three decades ago are changing as members grow older and that it has only one member in his 20s.

“We face problems in passing on our work,” Wong said, although the group still has about 600 members.

An instructor at a martial arts institute in Hong Kong’s Jordan district says more than half of the studio’s Jeet Kune Do students came to learn the martial arts style because of Lee.

Related

Teacher Ricky Fong said adaptability is important in Jeet Kune Do and life and pointed to one of Lee’s most famous sayings: “Be water, my friend.” The phrase was frequently used by protesters in Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy movement to describe their guerrilla strategy of moving fluidly across the city.

Related

One of Fong’s students, Adrian Li, said he admired Lee’s martial arts skills and philosophy. He added that Lee’s eagerness to keep learning has influenced him deeply.

“Not be bounded by anything. One can learn a lot,” he said.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Barbie’ movie marketing mania has companies thinking pink
Even those who never did theater camp can enjoy ‘Theater Camp’
Barbie World is Chicago with pop-up events promoting movie premiere
Jeffrey Carlson, Chicago actor who played trans role on ‘All My Children,’ remembered as ‘stellar’ stage performer
‘Oppenheimer’ a momentous achievement, at times pensive, at times explosive
Breezy ‘Barbie’ is a blast — a smart, funny social commentary dressed up in candy colors
The Latest
Jameson Taillon
Cubs
Jameson Taillon has a plan for a strong second half
The four-seam and curveball should be the Cubs righty’s “feature” offerings going forward
By James Fegan
 
Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery, stands outside her office in Chicago Housing Authority’s Altgeld Gardens last September.
Environment
Pioneering environmental justice organization threatened with eviction from South Side headquarters
The group founded in Altgeld Gardens in 1979 was part of a federal civil rights complaint prompting a city settlement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
By Brett Chase
 
George_Floyd_Officer_Trial.jpg
Nation/World
Derek Chauvin to ask Supreme Court to review conviction in murder of George Floyd
Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. Minnesota’s highest court denied his request to review his case.
By USA TODAY
 
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
Police arrested a man for a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 
police lights
Crime
Man fired at ambulance with 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of the way, police say
‘The idea of shooting at an ambulance is something I thought I’d never see,’ a witness to the shooting in a residential area told the Sun-Times. No one was injured, and charges were pending.
By Kade HeatherMohammad Samra, and 1 more
 