The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘The Fugitive’ no less thrilling after 30 years

Made in Chicago and full of tense scenes and quotable lines, the Harrison Ford action film still exhilarates audiences.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘The Fugitive’ no less thrilling after 30 years
THE_FUGITIVE.JPG

Dr. Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) goes on the run after being wrongly convicted of killing his wife in “The Fugitive.”

Warner Bros.

If we’re doing one of those bracketology rankings of the best action movies of all time and that’s admittedly a pretty big tent, my Elite Eight would have to include “Seven Samurai,” “North by Northwest,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Enter the Dragon,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” “Die Hard,” “Heat,” and …

“The Fugitive.”

Directed with surgeon-like precision by Chicago native Andrew Davis, with a brilliant screenplay by Jeb Stuart and David Twohy, “The Fugitive” was met with nearly universal critical acclaim, achieved enormous financial success with a worldwide gross of nearly $370 million against a $44 million budget, and garnered seven Academy Award nominations, including a win for Tommy Lee Jones for best supporting actor. When we talk about films from the 20th century “holding up” through time, “The Fugitive” is a classic example of a movie that not only holds up but stands taller than ever before. Over the years I’ve hosted or attended a number of retrospective screenings, and every time, audience members are blown away.

Let’s celebrate “The Fugitive” turning 30.

  • The film is filled with quotable lines, including Jones’ Deputy Marshal Sam Gerard “hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse” speech, and the exchange when Harrison Ford’s Dr. Richard Kimble tells Gerard, “I didn’t kill my wife,” and Gerard replies, “I don’t care.” But every St. Patrick’s Day, I’m reminded of another great piece of dialogue: When Daniel Roebuck’s Marshall Biggs wonders aloud, “If they can dye this river green today, why can’t they dye it blue the other 364 days of the year?,” to which Gerard answers, “Biggs, do I know?”

In fact, there was one occasion when the Chicago River was dyed blue. In November of 2016, at the behest of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a number of boats dumped nearly 100 pounds of blue dye into the water to celebrate the Cubs winning the World Series.

  • That famous St. Patrick’s Day parade scene was shot on March 17, 1993 — fewer than five months before “The Fugitive” was released. You’ll notice that the real-life parade-goers, baton twirlers, jugglers, Chicago Stockyard Kilty band players, politicians (hello, Roland Burris!), police officers, et al., are clad in layers and wearing gloves, and you can see their breaths, as the temperature reached a high of only 31 with a low of 19 and a windchill factor of minus 6. (As Kimble peels off from the parade, eluding Gerard, you can catch a glimpse of a time/temp sign listing the temperature at 23 degrees.)
  • Complicating matters for the “Fugitive” film crew: the underrated Michael Apted thriller “Blink” was ALSO shooting during the parade that day, with Aidan Quinn’s Chicago Police Detective John Hallstrom trying to locate Madeleine Stowe’s Emma Brody near Wacker, a few blocks north of the whole Richard Kimble drama. The respective film crews worked out the logistics in advance so as to not cross paths.
  • Visiting friends in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2021, I was reminded that I was just 50 miles away from the site of one of the greatest practical stunts in movie history: the violent collision between Kimble’s prison transport bus and a freight train from the “Illinois Southern” railroad. A pilgrimage — well, a one-hour drive — was made and, sure enough, the rusty remains of the wreck are still there. You can park on the side of Haywood Road and look down the slope to view the wreckage. The Great Smoky Mountains Railroads, which owns the locomotives and the bus, say they have no plans to remove any of the wreckage.
img0774A.4413.jpg

Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar for his portrayal of the dogged Deputy Marshal Sam Gerard.

Warner Bros.

  • The Sam Gerard character was so popular he was given a standalone sequel, “U.S. Marshals,” in 1998, but unfortunately, it was a standard-issue thriller. Of course, the Richard Kimble case is in the rearview mirror and there was no need to bring back the character, but I’d like to think that post “Fugitive” credits, Kimble found some measure of a peaceful and productive life once he was officially cleared and allowed to return to medicine. Remember Julianne Moore’s Dr. Anne Eastman, who snatched Richard’s janitor I.D. badge in the hospital and told him, “You stand right there”? Maybe Richard and Anne met for coffee somewhere down the line. Maybe they even got together.

Lord knows the man deserved a second chance at happiness after all he’d been through.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Federal agents serve subpoena, execute search warrant against WWE’s Vince McMahon
At a beautiful place, women recover from their ugly past in inspirational ‘Alice Hart’
Angus Cloud, Fezco on ‘Euphoria,’ dies at 25
Blues documentary ‘Born in Chicago’ finally arrives after more than a decade of woodshedding
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
The Latest
A Chicago police officer was suspended for 270 days Thursday for ‘improper sexual relationship’ with a woman in 2016.
Crime
Immigrant chased, stabbed by fellow asylum-seeker brandishing 3-inch knife during fight at South Side police station, prosecutors say
A judge Wednesday said the suspect, Jorge Goyo, would need to pay $1,000 bond and go on electronic monitoring after he was charged with aggravated battery for seriously injuring 48-year-old man, prosecutors said.
By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson
 
Kanesha Gaines
Editorials
A mom’s grief from losing two children to gun violence should move us to action
Having two children murdered in shootings is a scathing indictment on the pervasiveness of gun violence, in Chicago and elsewhere.
By CST Editorial Board
 
BEARS_080223_37.JPG
Bears
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins leaves practice
Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn, who left Tuesday’s practice, did not participate Wednesday. Defensive tackle Justin Jones didn’t practice, either.
By Patrick Finley
 
An affordable housing development at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park.
Other Views
Affordable housing should be in all Chicago neighborhoods
Someone who needs a subsidy to live affordably should have just as many options of where to live as someone who does not. You cannot build affordable housing only where it’s cheapest, or where people will protest the least.
By Marisa Novara
 
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023.
Columnists
DeSantis is a dud of a candidate
Donors hoped Ron DeSantis would run as “Trump but smarter.” But if it’s possible, he’s running as Trump but dumber, at least politically.
By S. E. Cupp
 