The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Sports

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ keeps passing ball to the fascinating players and fans

As celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bring money and attention to underdog Welsh footballers, they avoid stealing focus on the team’s charming documentary show.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ keeps passing ball to the fascinating players and fans
Ryan Reynolds, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Rob McElhenney pose with the Wrexham A.F.C. players in the second season premiere of “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Ryan Reynolds, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Rob McElhenney pose with the Wrexham A.F.C. players in the second season premiere of “Welcome to Wrexham.”

FX

The first season of the endearing and charming documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” played like a non-fiction spin on “Ted Lasso,” as likable Hollywood hotshots Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the non-league and perennially downtrodden Wrexham A.F.C. and infused the residents of a working-class Wales town with hope that their lads would finally turn things around. It was a great underdog story, focusing as much on the players and the fans as the earnest, relatively naïve, constantly quipping new owners.

It’s a different ball game, or should we say match, in Season Two, as the series readily acknowledges in the series opener, as we see Reynolds and McElhenney taking an etiquette course in preparation for a visit from King Charles III. The likelihood of that happening before the documentary series is about as strong as Wrexham A.F.C.’s chances of ever making it to the Premiere League level.

This year we even get a montage of fans from other clubs admitting they’re envious of Wrexham’s newfound celebrity status, and the cash infusion the club has received. And while it’s impossible not to feel a little cynical about the constant product placement and the moments when “Welcome to Wrexham” feels like an extended advert, there’s no doubting the sincerity and passion of Reynolds and McElhenney — and how can you not love the players and even more so their diehard fans? As Reynolds puts it, “I don’t know how you don’t root for a town like Wrexham.” 

I don’t either.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Untitled

9 p.m. Tuesdays on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Season Two picks up in the aftermath of a heartbreaking playoff loss that derailed Wrexham’s dreams of a promotion to the next tier of professional football. The owners hope that aforementioned royal visit will help pave the way for a Leveling Up fund to restore the tattered Racecourse Ground — but the grant is denied, and Wrexham is relegated to underdog status once again. Still, the stands are packed for home games, with tourists flocking in from all over the world to see the now-famous Wrexham A.F.C.

Individual episodes spotlight some wonderful and empathetic figures, including autistic teenage super-fan Millie Tipping, who forges a bond with striker Paul Mullin, whose son Albi is non-verbal. (The scene in which Millie puts together a care package for Albi, filled with some of her favorite toys and artwork she has made, is just … lovely.)

Another episode introduces us to the top scorer in Wrexham, one Rosie Hughes, an instantly captivating young woman who works full-time as a prison guard and moonlights with the semi-professional Wrexham A.F.C. Women, who play on a nondescript pitch in front of small but enthusiastic crowds. (Sounds like the makings of a spinoff series.)

“Welcome to Wrexham” is nothing if not self-aware. Reynolds and McElhenney know that while the stakes are high for the people of Wrexham and they’ve invested a lot of time and money in the club, they’re gonna be OK no matter what. They allot themselves just enough screen time to lend their star presence and their quick wit to the proceedings, without overshadowing the real stars of the show: the good people of Wrexham.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Kutcher, Kunis apologize for pain caused by their letters supporting Danny Masterson
‘Melomaniac’ presses ‘record’ on music fan who taped Chicago rock concerts for decades
Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ accused of creating a toxic workplace in new report
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’: Love’s less bearable the third time around
Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape
‘The Changeling’: Overlong horror series offers only occasional flashes of brilliance
The Latest
Northwestern Memorial Hospital occupational therapist Brittany Hatlestad watches Dan Spees as he plays the trumpet for the first time since having double lung transplant surgery.
Health
Trumpeter marvels at making music again after double lung transplant: ‘It was a pretty special moment’
Dan Spees, 64, picked up his horn for the first time in months and played “Joy to the World” in his Northwestern Memorial Hospital room days after his operation.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Pecan berry green salad is a great complement to pork chops with sauerkraut.
Horoscopes
Menu Planner: Pecan berry green salad marvelously completes your meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for the Virginia House of Delegates, denounced the sharing of sexually explicit videos as a violation of the law and her privacy.
News
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
Democrat Susanna Gibson, 40, a nurse practitioner and married mother of two young children, is running for the legislature in one of the state’s most competitive districts.
By Sarah Rankin | Associated Press and Denise LaVoie | AP
 
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Friday. His attorneys have asked that Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is hearing the Justice Department case accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 election, recuse herself. Chutkan is an appointee of former President Barack Obama.
Nation/World
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in D.C. presiding over federal election subversion case
The ex-president said Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is hearing the case accusing him of seeking to overturn the 2020 election, has shown bias against him in public comments.
By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press
 