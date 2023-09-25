The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

Alex R. Hibbert, Kevin on ‘The Chi,’ leaves the show, says he’ll ‘cherish the memories’

On the latest episode, Kevin bid farewell to the South Side for Los Angeles to pursue his gaming aspirations.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Alex R. Hibbert, Kevin on ‘The Chi,’ leaves the show, says he’ll ‘cherish the memories’
Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) thanks friends and family during his goodbye party on “The Chi.”

Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) thanks friends and family during his goodbye party on “The Chi.”

SHOWTIME

Alex R. Hibbert, who played Kevin on “The Chi,” has a message for fans who will miss the character: He will too.

“I’m going to miss Kevin, but I will cherish the memories and experiences forever,” the actor wrote over the weekend on Instagram.

As expected, Kevin said goodbye to the South Side on last weekend’s episode of the Showtime series to take a job as a gamer in Los Angeles.

“I’m forever grateful for Chicago. It made me who I am,” Kevin told a crowd at his going-away party. “And I promise, I promise to go out there and make y’all proud.” He closed his speech with a long hug with mom Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie).

Hibbert’s IG post confirmed it wasn’t just Kevin hitting the road. “As some of you may already know, today marks my departure from ‘The Chi,’ ” he wrote. “This show has been such an important part of my life and I’m forever grateful to the people that watched me grow up on camera in front of your eyes for several years. ...

“I look forward to continuing to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with audiences around the world.”

Related

Hibbert, 19, already had starred in the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” when landed the role on “The Chi” at age 12. He stayed for five seasons and part of the sixth. He also appeared in 2018’s Marvel megahit “Black Panther” and in the upcoming “Good Burger 2,” scheduled for a November launch on Paramount+.

His final episode concluded the first half of Season 6 of “The Chi.” Eight more Season 6 episodes are expected to air later.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Hollywood writers could be back to work soon after tentative deal reached
‘DWTS’ premiere may be postponed after Chicago’s Matt Walsh takes ‘a pause’
Botched 1988 Chicago bank robbery scheme inspires a movie, ‘HEIST 88’
As ‘The Exorcist’ turns 50, some things to look for in the scariest movie ever
Bob Ross first TV painting, completed in half an hour, is for sale for nearly $10 million
Provocative ‘Deadlocked’ doc surveys the key Supreme Court appointments of recent decades
The Latest
Kids hold hands while wearing their new backpacks at a back-to-school event hosted by Chicago Public Schools at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rogers Park on Aug. 11.
Other Views
Charter schools provide school choice to families of all incomes
Parents with resources have plenty of educational options for their children, but far too many low-income and families of color lack those choices, the head of the Illinois Network of Charter Schools writes.
By Andrew Broy
 
A Chicago police officer watches on the street. Assaults on police officers must stop, and the public can help by demanding that violent suspects be held accountable, a retired suburban police chief writes.
Other Views
Attacks on police officers are rising. The lawlessness must end.
Some will say, “That’s part of the job,” but that is untrue. Politicians, the court system, and prosecutors must stop making it impossible for law enforcement to carry out their sworn duty, a retired police chief writes.
By Tom Weitzel
 
This file photo from September 2022 shows an old firehouse that once housed Engine Company 84 being repurposed for a new development under the former INVEST South/West initiative at 6204 S. Green St. in Englewood. Bette policing and public transit would make redevelopment easier, a reader writes.
Letters to the Editor
Better public safety, transit will make Englewood redevelopment easier
Investing in policing and public transportation would bring back Englewood in its heyday, when a streetcar ride to 63rd and Halsted was as exciting as a trip downtown.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Vivianna Lopez, left, and Valerie Gaytan appeared on the CNBC show “American Greed” in 2021.
El Chapo
Another ‘cartel wife’ gets 3.5 years for hiding millions in drug money tied to El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel
The feds pointed out that the money was generated “through the sale of thousands of kilograms of drugs in the United States — drugs that harmed individuals and communities in countless ways.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Pruebas caseras de COVID-19 que indican un resultado positivo.
La Voz Chicago
Cómo solicitar pruebas caseras de COVID-19 por correo gratuitamente
Los pedidos se pueden realizar en internet a partir del lunes a través de COVIDtests.gov.
By Will Weissert | Associated Press
 