Alex R. Hibbert, Kevin on ‘The Chi,’ leaves the show, says he’ll ‘cherish the memories’

Alex R. Hibbert, who played Kevin on “The Chi,” has a message for fans who will miss the character: He will too.

“I’m going to miss Kevin, but I will cherish the memories and experiences forever,” the actor wrote over the weekend on Instagram.

As expected, Kevin said goodbye to the South Side on last weekend’s episode of the Showtime series to take a job as a gamer in Los Angeles.

“I’m forever grateful for Chicago. It made me who I am,” Kevin told a crowd at his going-away party. “And I promise, I promise to go out there and make y’all proud.” He closed his speech with a long hug with mom Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie).

Hibbert’s IG post confirmed it wasn’t just Kevin hitting the road. “As some of you may already know, today marks my departure from ‘The Chi,’ ” he wrote. “This show has been such an important part of my life and I’m forever grateful to the people that watched me grow up on camera in front of your eyes for several years. ...

“I look forward to continuing to create meaningful and impactful work that resonates with audiences around the world.”

Hibbert, 19, already had starred in the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” when landed the role on “The Chi” at age 12. He stayed for five seasons and part of the sixth. He also appeared in 2018’s Marvel megahit “Black Panther” and in the upcoming “Good Burger 2,” scheduled for a November launch on Paramount+.

His final episode concluded the first half of Season 6 of “The Chi.” Eight more Season 6 episodes are expected to air later.